Fed-up doctors go on strike

Thousands of angry senior doctors and dentists across the country took to the picket line on Tuesday, forcing 250 planned procedures to be deferred.

They are demanding pay rises to match inflation, which is currently running at 6%.

Specialist medical officer Matthew Strother was one of those calling for change, saying they feel undervalued.

"People acknowledge that Health Care is something that, as taxpayers they've been paying for, and the system is dependent on being able to recruit adequate numbers of physicians".

Specialist medical officer Matthew Strother says understaffing is a big problem. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

About 5500 staff from the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists union are estimated to have walked off the job at midday, after refusing the latest pay offer.

Te Whatu Ora, the national public health agency, says doctors and dentists have been offered an extra $15,000 to $27,000 a year.

But the union said the offer only amounted to a 4% to 5% pay rise once other factors were taken in.

Both parties plan to meet again on Wednesday, ahead of a further strike planned on September 13.

The union has also signalled a strike for September 21.​

- By Geoff Sloan

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air