First look inside historic theatre

The future of an historic Christchurch theatre is one step closer to being decided following the damaging earthquakes - but there's still work to be done.

Media have been allowed a first peek inside the former Odeon Theatre in Tuam St as structural work has recently been completed.

Shipping containers supporting the frontage of the building were removed in January this year, allowing work to begin on 'pinning' the decorative facade.

Giles Southwell, Environment Canterbury's director of Corporate and Public Transport Services, said all outside work has been completed, allowing any future development within the building itself to be carried out.

"Steel piles into the ground allow a steel frame to be put up to support the facade. We've been very careful not to actually damage or interfere with the facade."

All exterior strengthening work has been completed to the former Odeon Theatre in Tuam St. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

The 19th-century Italianate-style building opened in 1883 and is the oldest masonry theatre in New Zealand. It was badly damaged in the 2011 quakes, with the auditorium and rear section demolished in 2015 due to safety concerns.

Environment Canterbury bought the category 1 heritage building in 2020 on an 'as is, where is’ basis, then set plans in motion to restore it.

"Clearly since those purchases will be made, there's been significant change in the economy. We've had Covid-19 and the way in which the council is working has changed", Southwell said.

Giles Southwell examines the former theatre's stairwell. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

However, taggers and rough sleepers have vandalised the historic building for more than a decade.

"The current condition is in need of some TLC. All that remains is the entrance and the staircase, and therefore, ideally, some development that incorporates those in the appropriate manner would be extremely pleasing to see recreated on this site."

The regional council issued an ‘Invitation to Participate’ notice on the Government Electronic Tenders Service (GETS) last year.

This invited interested parties to be involved in a competitive dialogue process to develop two parcels of land the council owns: one at the corner of Tuam St and Manchester St (where the remains of the Odeon Theatre are situated), and the other in St Asaph St, south of the Environment Canterbury building.

The first floor of the former Odeon Theatre. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

"Council is keen to have some say in what that development might be. We're very keen to see the Odeon Theatre and the surroundings put back into effective use," Southwell said.

"Staff are currently considering the submitted proposals, with the aim of getting them ready to take to the council for voting."

He hoped a favourable outcome would finally allow the historic building to return to its former glory.

