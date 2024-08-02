Hip-hop dance hub breathes life into Linwood

A rundown eyesore building on Stanmore Rd in Christchurch which often attracted beggars and rough sleepers is now a thriving hub of dance activity.

The Euphoria Dance Studio moved into the leased space in the Linwood Village in January, with the goal of helping re-energise the neglected suburb through dance classes and shows.

Founder Jobelle Nunez hopes it will inspire people when they walk by to come inside and say hello.

"Sometimes people would knock and just say: 'Oh, your place looks amazing'.

"So I think, you know, if it brightens their day. I think we're doing a pretty good job."

The old Video Ezy building on Stanmore Rd has been turned into a dance studio. Photos: Geoff Sloan

She said dancing is therapeutic.

"I teach ballet, jazz, tap, contemporary and hip-hop. But mostly what I teach here at Euphoria is hip-hop."

Linwood Village has just received a major makeover by Christchurch City Council.

The master plan aims to make the impoverished suburb more "people-friendly" with wider footpaths, more trees and improved lighting.

Nunez is proud to be among the businesses and residents breathing life back into the area.

She started dancing in the Philippines when she was six and continued after moving to New Zealand in 2018 with her family.

She founded Euphoria Dance Studio in her garage three years ago, with five students.

Euphoria Dance Studio founder Jobelle Nunez. Photo: Geoff Sloan

But strong interest saw the studio quickly grow to more than 130 students, requiring a much bigger space.

"Sometimes I give out free classes every year just to give back to the community.

"Because again, it's not about the money at the end of the day, it's just about, you know, giving love to anyone who needs it."

The experienced dancer has ambitions to one day open more branches around the city.

She is also seeking sponsorship so she can offer more free or subsidised dance classes to members of the community, allowing her to pass on her knowledge to the next generation of hip-hoppers.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air