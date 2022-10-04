Investment in New Brighton ramps up in anticipation of $14m revitalisation

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Touted for decades as an area with huge potential, retail and residential investment is noticeably ramping up.
Christchurch City Council announced a masterplan vision for the suburb in February 2015.
It allocated $14 million to revitalise the mall, roads, footpaths, landscaping and public amenities.
The next stage of the plan is the extension of Oram Ave through to Hawke St, effectively cutting the mall in half.
The council is currently negotiating with affected building owners and has purchased one of the buildings.
Donovan says they are looking to start demolition next year.
She hopes the redevelopments will encourage even more investment in the seaside suburb.
- By Geoff Sloan
- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air