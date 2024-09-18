Light and sound festival extended for two more nights at Botanic Gardens

A 2km trail of light and sound experiences at the Christchurch Botanic Gardens will be open for two more nights on Thursday and Friday.

Large crowds have been turning out for the Illuminate Light and Sound Experience which was due to finish last Sunday night.

But strong demand for tickets prompted organisers to keep the festival going for another two nights on September 19-20.

Organiser Phil Anderson said the show has been very popular.

"(It's) so great to have such an asset like this in Christchurch and to light it up."

The 2km trail through the whimsical gardens features interactive lighting installations, artwork, projections, food trucks and amusement rides.

Anderson said a lot of time and money was invested to bring a show of this scale to Christchurch.

"We've tried to do such a good range and a good mix. Sensory stuff, things you can touch, feel, smell," he said.

"We've got some really cool artistic pieces ... we've got projection mapping, we've got stuff on the water, we've got amusement rides, food."

Anderson is proud of how the experience has grown since the first shows were held at Ferrymead.

"The biggest thing is that we've got to keep evolving this light show. And so it's kind of challenging. It's always an investment.

"It's working with new artists and just letting the show evolve and seeing what people like and want more of.

"We'll see where it grows."

Anderson also runs light and sound shows in Timaru and Nelson. Earlier this year, his company Event Hire also reached an agreement with the Canterbury A&P Association to hold 'The Christchurch Show' on Thursday, Friday and Saturday of Show Week (November 14-16) at the Show Grounds.

The Illuminate Light and Sound Experience will be open at the Botanic Gardens from 5.45-9.30pm on Thursday and Friday. Tickets cost $12 a person (under 1s are free and discounted group passes are available) and can be purchased at www.illuminateshow.co.nz.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air