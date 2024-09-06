Light festival proves a big hit

Large crowds lined up for the opening night of the 'Illuminate Light and Sound Experience' in Christchurch's Botanic Gardens.

It's the third year of the light festival, which was previously staged at Ferrymead Heritage Park.

The 2km trail through the whimsical wonderland at the Botanic Gardens features interactive light installations, artworks and outdoor projections.

Roving performers intermingled with the light installations. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Food trucks and amusement rides added to the atmosphere of the night festival, staged by the Event Hire company, which holds similar shows in Timaru and Nelson.

Event Hire managing director Phil Anderson said the team had put in some long hours to get the venue ready.

"It's taken us just about a week to pack in, some big nights, I've had an hours sleep. So great to have such an asset like this in Christchurch and to light it up.

Photo: Geoff Sloan

"We've tried to do a good range and a good mix. Sensory stuff, things you can touch, feel, smell. We've got some really cool artistic pieces and projection mapping. We've got stuff on the water."

The team is hoping to attract up to 50,000 visitors through the gardens over the 8-day event.

Anderson said he was proud of how the event had grown since the first shows at Ferrymead.

The 'Diminish and Ascend' infinite staircase by sculptor David McCracken is joined by mystical floating orbs for the festival. Photo: Geoff Sloan

"The biggest thing is that we've got to keep evolving this light show. It's challenging, it's always an investment. It's working with new artists and just letting the show evolve and seeing what people like and want more of. We'll see where it grows."

The interactive displays are set to switch on each night from 5.45pm through until this Sunday, with the festival restarting again next week, from Thursday to Sunday.

www.illuminateshow.co.nz/

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air