Light festival proves a big hit

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
It's the third year of the light festival, which was previously staged at Ferrymead Heritage Park.
The 2km trail through the whimsical wonderland at the Botanic Gardens features interactive light installations, artworks and outdoor projections.
Event Hire managing director Phil Anderson said the team had put in some long hours to get the venue ready.
"It's taken us just about a week to pack in, some big nights, I've had an hours sleep. So great to have such an asset like this in Christchurch and to light it up.
The team is hoping to attract up to 50,000 visitors through the gardens over the 8-day event.
Anderson said he was proud of how the event had grown since the first shows at Ferrymead.
The interactive displays are set to switch on each night from 5.45pm through until this Sunday, with the festival restarting again next week, from Thursday to Sunday.
- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air