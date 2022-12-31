ONZM for RSA stalwart

Former national RSA President, Barry 'BJ' Clark has been made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) for services to the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association.

Mr BJ Clark has held roles with the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association (RNZRSA) for 30 years and has been National President from 2014 until 2022.

Mr Clark was awarded a Queen’s Service Medal for Public Services in 2003 for his services to the community and local RSA.

He was Canterbury District President from 2004 and National Vice President from 2008. As National President, he has been well regarded for his representation of the RSA at significant national and overseas events, and regularly at days of remembrance.

He has led the organisation through the COVID-19 pandemic, overseeing adjustments for clubs to persist in the pandemic environment.

Barry 'BJ' Clark has been made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) for services to the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association.

As New Zealand representative on the Royal Commonwealth Ex Services League, he has attended six Council meetings in Hong Kong, Malaysia and South Africa.

He is a member of the Veterans Advisory Board and the National War Memorial Advisory Committee.

He has undertaken his roles with the RSA while employed as National Manager Access and Infrastructure for CCS Disability Action.

He has been a Justice of the Peace since 2004 and has held executive appointments, including Canterbury President from 2017 to 2019. Mr Clark serves on the Community Justice Panel and assists young offenders in the Canterbury region.

HONOURS AND AWARDS

Christchurch City Council Civic Award for services to veterans, 2010

Queen’s Service Medal for Public Services, New Year 2003

- By Geoff Sloan