Port Hills lookout officially opened

The John Jameson Lookout in Christchurch's Port Hills was officially opened on Saturday.

The platform opposite the Sign of the Bellbird on Summit Rd looks out over Lyttelton Harbour and features a new car park, a panoramic panel pointing out significant places and a low wall made from Port Hills stone.

Summit Road Society secretary Marie Gray said the project cost about $400,000 and was paid for through grants and fundraising.

Construction work on the platform started last May.

The platform was named after the late John Jameson, an honorary life member of the society who advocated for the enhancement of the car park area above Ōhinetahi Reserve.

Gray said the lookout area has a rich history.

“It's located at Ōrongomai, which is a very culturally significant area for Ngāti Wheke, and it's across the road from the site of the Sign of the Bellbird, which was one of the rest houses established by Harry Ell to enable walkers to walk from Godley Head to Akaroa.”

Ōrongomai means the place where voices are heard. Legend says invading Ngāi Tahu warriors slaughtered a Ngāti Māmoe hunting party after detecting their presence in the area from the sound of their voices.

“We also have a po whenua (used to mark territorial boundaries or places of significance), which was carved by Caine Tauwhare, a Ngāti Wheke carver, which represents the significance of the site to Ngāti Wheke," said Gray.

Gray said the lookout acknowledged the many volunteers who have worked to protect and restore the Port Hills over the decades.

“I think it's going to be a real asset here for the people of Christchurch and just really enhance this iconic spot."

- John Spurdle

