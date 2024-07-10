Preparations begin for Te Kaha water projects

More road cones are in store for the central city as work gets under way to prepare the streets surrounding One New Zealand Stadium for major construction work due to start later this month.

The Christchurch City Council is pushing ahead with an $11.4 million water supply and wastewater infrastructure upgrade as part of the $34m Te Kaha surrounding streets project.

The plan also includes widening footpaths and lowering the speed limit on Madras, Lichfield, Tuam and Barbadoes Sts to 30 or 10kmh.

Madras St between Tuam and Hereford Sts has been reduced to one lane.

It was reported in April that government funding of 51 percent for the project was no longer guaranteed, which could cost the council another $13 million which hasn't been budgeted for.

The decision has seen above-ground work being put on hold until August, when council is due to consider a report likely to include options on whether to carry on with the above-ground work, pause or rescope it.

A council spokesman says they took a staged approach because the water supply and wastewater infrastructure upgrades around the stadium were time critical and were included in existing council budgets.

The street work is expected to finish early next year, ahead of the planned opening of the 30,000-seat roofed stadium in April 2026.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air