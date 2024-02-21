'Risk to life': School makes another plea for road safety measures

A Canterbury primary school has again pleaded for better infrastructure and lower speeds to protect its pupils.

West Rolleston Primary School is on the corner of Dunns Crossing Rd and Burnham School Rd and currently has a 50km/h speed limit around it, and no pedestrian crossing.

The school does operate a Kea crossing at the start and end of the school day.

In December, the Government sent a letter to all councils advising them to pause work on speed limits until the Government has developed its new speed limit setting rules with NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

West Rolleston Primary School pupils at Dunns Crossing Rd. Photo: Supplied

Twenty-six schools in Selwyn would have had either variable speed limits or permanent 30km/h limits added in the council’s speed management plan, with some of the changes made before schools reopened in the new year.

Rob Hunt.

Last week, school board chair Rob Hunt pleaded with Selwyn district councillors for help with infrastructure and speed.

“We can’t stress enough how concerned we remain around our tamariki our community and the impact of safety that is evident every day.”

Hunt said about 600 of the 800 pupils at the school use the crossing.

“When you have that many people crossing a road every day you actually of the risk of injury or risk to life.

“That road is busier and busier by the day and obviously the expansion of subdivisions as they continue to grow, and the further subdivision that is just commencing at the bottom of Dunns Crossing Rd, is certainly going to increase the traffic of Dunns Crossing Rd.”

District councillors sided with Hunt’s frustration but said there is little movement possible on speed limit changes until the Government confirms its policy.

“I can’t believe you’re coming to have to talk to us again,” Rolleston Ward district councillor Nicole Reid said.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown said he is currently receiving further advice on drafting the new rules and will have more to say on that shortly.

Apart from the Kea crossing at the start and end of school, there are no crossings on the surrounding roads. Photo: File image

Brown did not provide a specific timeframe for the changes to be made.

“The new rule will also implement variable speed limits on roads approaching schools during pick up and drop off times, rather than permanent reductions, to keep young New Zealanders safe when they are arriving at or leaving school,” Brown said.

He did not say whether the Government would help pay for the increased costs of installing digital variable speed signs.

Since West Rolleston Primary School opened eight years ago, Hunt has done three public forums to the district council.