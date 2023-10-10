The South Today bulletin: Friday, October 6

Nightly news bulletin from Friday, October 6, 2023.

Top stories: A bomb threat at Queenstown Airport caused widespread panic, sparking flight cancellations and evacuations; vicious details involving animals at recent Dunedin flat initiations are leaving some students and parents horrified; and newly planned marine reserves are set to protect Otago sea life, but not everyone is impressed.

