The South Today Bulletin: Wednesday, March 29

Nightly news bulletin from Wednesday, March 29, 2023.



Top stories: A public update on the Dunedin Hospital Build turns into a protest as the campaign against cuts ramps up; Some of the best rally drivers get a taste of Dunedin mud on a warm-up drive ahead of the Otago Rally; and a Canterbury singer-songwriter is enjoying a surge in popularity overseas.. but not without personal cost.



