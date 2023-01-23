Sparks concert lights up Hagley Park

A forty-year tradition was celebrated on Saturday night, as tens of thousands of Cantabrians enjoyed the annual Sparks open air concert.

Camp chairs, picnic baskets and blankets littered North Hagley Park as concert-goers helped to celebrate the event's 40th anniversary.

The Christchurch Symphony Orchestra has been a big part of Sparks for more than 30 years. Photo: Geoff Sloan

A spectacular fireworks finale followed the free event which featured music from the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra and a range of local performers and entertainers.

- Geoff Sloan, Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air