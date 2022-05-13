Friday, 13 May 2022

Take a look inside 'The Grand'

    1. Canterbury

    After sitting empty for more than a decade, the doors to Christchurch's former Chief Post Office were opened to the public for the first time this week.

    Renamed 'The Grand' it is undergoing a multi-million dollar restoration, but needs public funding to finish it.

    The building was badly damaged in the earthquakes, but the new hospitality and visitor complex is on track for completion in September.

    The Grand chief executive and founder Darin Rainbird said strengthening and external works on the 140-year-old building have been completed.

    They are now commencing work on the building's internal fit out.

    To help raise money for the restoration, a crowdfunding campaign was launched on Pledge Me recently.

    The redevelopment will include restaurants and bars, a visitor centre, retail shops, and one of the country's largest outdoor plaza areas. The public will get another chance to look through the historic building on Saturday.

    - By Geoff Sloan
    - Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter