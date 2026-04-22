Exhibition for a good cause

A piece by artist Gwyn Hughes will be auctioned off at the Art and Sculptural Exhibition. Photo: Facebook

Not-for-profit organisation, Hōhepa Canterbury, will hold its biennial Art and Sculptural Exhibition in Christchurch next month.

The exhibition and auction will include artwork and pieces from over 50 established and up-and-coming New Zealand artists, including Renata Przynoga and Gwyn Hughes, along with work by Hōhepa residents.

The exhibition is one of the main fundraisers for Hōhepa Canterbury, which supports adults living with an intellectual disability.

A VIP preview night for serious art buyers will be held on May 22 from 7-9pm, while the exhibition will run from May 23-24 at 23 Barrington St.

The VIP event will include bubbles, live music, live painting and a key piece by Hughes will be auctioned off. Tickets can be purchased at hōhepaART.com

I Used to Sleep at Night by Ben Reid who was one of the guest artists at the 2024 exhibition. Photo: Hōhepa Canterbury

Hughes will also be doing live painting shows on the exhibition days from 10am to noon and 1.30-3.30pm.

The proceeds from the exhibition will go to Hōhepa Wellness and Community Participation Programmes.

“And the more money is raised, the more opportunity we have to support our people,” a Hōhepa Canterbury spokesperson said.

​Hōhepa Canterbury supports a vibrant community of people with intellectual disabilities.

“Our quality, innovative services encourage them to live fully engaged lives.

The biennial Art and Sculptural Exhibition will be held from May 23-24 at 23 Barrington St. Photo: Hōhepa Canterbury

"We see disability as something you have, not something you are.

"So we hope this exhibition will become part of the Christchurch art calendar, as well as a unique opportunity to give people with a disability a voice and the chance to exhibit work alongside established artists.”

At the 2024 exhibition, more than $45,000 in art was sold, showing the incredible quality of work on display.