Tooting gets tucker for the hungry

Volunteer drivers and runners were roaming the streets this week in Rolleston, collecting donated goods from generous residents.

The annual 'Toot for Tucker' initiative is a drive to collect non-perishable items to help fill Selwyn's three food banks.

Rolleston Rotary Club organiser Amanda van der Kley said the annual Rolleston event gets bigger each year.

"Around this time of year, everyone needs a bit more food. And unfortunately, our local food banks are a wee bit stretched at the moment.

"This is just to replenish their stores and make sure everyone has a good Christmas".

Rolleston residents were generous with their donations. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Rangiora gets its turn to 'Toot for Tucker' with a food drive scheduled for next Tuesday.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air