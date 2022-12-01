Tooting gets tucker for the hungry

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Volunteer drivers and runners were roaming the streets this week in Rolleston, collecting donated goods from generous residents.
The annual 'Toot for Tucker' initiative is a drive to collect non-perishable items to help fill Selwyn's three food banks.
Rolleston Rotary Club organiser Amanda van der Kley said the annual Rolleston event gets bigger each year.
"Around this time of year, everyone needs a bit more food. And unfortunately, our local food banks are a wee bit stretched at the moment.
"This is just to replenish their stores and make sure everyone has a good Christmas".
- By Geoff Sloan
- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air