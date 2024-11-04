Who was the fastest duck on the river?

Hundreds of brightly coloured rubber ducks raced along the Avon River on Sunday to see who was the fastest - and raise money for a good cause.

A large crowd turned out to watch the seventh annual Great Canterbury Duck Race from the Bridge of Remembrance and cheer on their favourite as it crossed the finish line.

About 80 business-sponsored ducks helped raise around $350 each for the Life Education Trust's 'Healthy Harold' programme.

The sponsored ducks were decorated before the race. Photo: Geoff Sloan

There were also 400 other small yellow ducks which people could enter in the race for $10 a piece.

The proceeds will go to the 'Healthy Harold' programme which encourages Canterbury school children to develop life skills.

The race winners were:

Businesses of Canterbury Duck Race - supported by Godfreys Law

1st place - Odd Job Johnny

2nd place - Ashton Wheelans Limited

3rd place - Apex Accountancy Limited

Best Dressed Duck - The Washdown King NZ

Community Race

1st place Joshua M

2nd place - Liz T

3rd place - Henry Y

Spot Prizes

Finn B, Paula H, Fiona P, Amy, G, Buzz, Yiding X

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air