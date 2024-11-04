Who was the fastest duck on the river?

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A large crowd turned out to watch the seventh annual Great Canterbury Duck Race from the Bridge of Remembrance and cheer on their favourite as it crossed the finish line.
About 80 business-sponsored ducks helped raise around $350 each for the Life Education Trust's 'Healthy Harold' programme.
The proceeds will go to the 'Healthy Harold' programme which encourages Canterbury school children to develop life skills.
The race winners were:
Businesses of Canterbury Duck Race - supported by Godfreys Law
1st place - Odd Job Johnny
2nd place - Ashton Wheelans Limited
3rd place - Apex Accountancy Limited
Best Dressed Duck - The Washdown King NZ
Community Race
1st place Joshua M
2nd place - Liz T
3rd place - Henry Y
Spot Prizes
Finn B, Paula H, Fiona P, Amy, G, Buzz, Yiding X
- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air