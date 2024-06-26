Doc Edge international documentary film festival brings world premieres to Christchurch

Right up until this Sunday 30th June, Ōtautahi Christchurch is hosting the Doc Edge International Documentary Film Festival, an Oscar-qualifying film event bringing members of the international film industry and a multitude of film events and experiences, including world premieres, to the city.

Check out the full programme and book your tickets now at https://docedge.nz. Photo: Doc Edge Festival 2024 “Doc Edge is a celebration of documentary storytelling, exploring themes of truth, impact, and reconciliation from around the world and diverse communities,” says Doc Edge General Manager and Festival Producer Rachael Penman. “Doc Edge has earned recognition as we work towards establishing the first dedicated Asia-Pacific documentary centre, featuring an Oscar-qualifying documentary festival, industry events and markets, a schools programme, and immersive exhibition.”

Now in its 19th year, this year’s festival programme includes 66 films screening at Hoyts EntX, Alice Cinema and Lumiere Cinemas, and 28 immersive projects. It also boasts the largest number of world premieres, many of which are international films, including 11 feature films, nine short films, and 10 immersive projects.

“This record underscores our reputation as a must-premiere screening festival, offering a unique viewing opportunity to local audiences and showcasing films destined to be the world’s latest and most important documentary works. It will also be the first time that many of these films are being seen by the filmmakers, producers and crew, with many travelling a very long way for that first-viewing experience, which is pretty special.”

“Our decision to host the festival in Ōtautahi Christchurch came down to our desire to work with the local community and ChristchurchNZ were very keen to support us to be an Asia-Pacific hub for all things documentary. It’s not about us just being a festival – it’s about working with other events in the city, such as Tīrama Mai and the Matariki programme of events at the Arts Centre to create a festival city vibe over that time. It’s really important for our international guests coming into the country to experience the Matariki season and everything that Ōtautahi Christchurch can offer.”

Reaching the top is only half the battle in Invisible Summit. Photo: Doc Edge Festival 2024

The festival will run until Sunday in Christchurch. Ms Penman says the unique offering for Christchurch is the immersive experience.

“The big growth for us this year is around our immersive exhibition. There are so many other ways to experience documentary these days, whether that is through a computer or an immersive experience in a 360 surround space or on a headset. With 28 projects across the city, we have the biggest exhibition of this type in the Asia-Pacific region. It is something that is unique to Ōtautahi Christchurch as well, as when we take the festival to Auckland and Wellington, we take the films and only a snippet of the immersive element. With the Immersive Exhibition being a free offering we are really aiming to make documentary more accessible to more people.”

From Gaza’s Jabaliya refugee camp to the University of Toronto and the Supreme Court of Israel, I Shall Not Hate follows the uncharted path of Dr Izzeldin Abuelaish, the first Palestinian doctor to work in an Israeli hospital delivering babies. Phtoto: Doc Edge Festival 2024

Ms Penman says another important component to this year’s festival is the industry programme. The international visitors typically stay four to five nights in the city, with Doc Edge working closely with ChristchurchNZ, Screen Canterbury NZ and local iwi to host their stay. “We want them to experience all that is on offer in Canterbury, so they come back and potentially undertake their next project here. Initially we thought we would have 20 international guests, but it’s now closer to 50, which is really exciting and great for economic growth and spend in the region.”

The Doc Edge documentary film festival balances the city’s major events portfolio with a multi-day arts and cultural event in the middle of winter. “Alongside providing visitors and residents with a record-breaking program of international premieres and immersive experiences, there’s a host of interactive activities designed to grow our region’s film-making capacity,” says ChristchurchNZ Head of Major events Karena Finnie.

The film Vika repeats that age is just a number and inspires others to live life to the fullest. Photo: Doc Edge Festival 2024

“On top of the incredible array of films, this event assembles the greatest documentary talent from our backyard and around the world and connects them with our industry’s exceptional storytellers and future film makers. The industry event schedule is packed full of workshops and forums all designed to expand the capability and grow the knowledge of students from our world class tertiary providers such as Ara Institute, YooBee and University of Canterbury’s Kōawa initiative,” says Ms Finnie. For further info on Doc Edge Industry visit https://docedge.nz/industry/events-passes/

Don’t miss out, check out the full programme and book your tickets now at https://docedge.nz/