CBHS driver on track to turn Supercars dream into a reality

Chris White was awarded $54,000 to go towards racing in the Toyota GR86 Championship next month. PHOTO: TONY QUINN FOUNDATION

A Christchurch Boys’ High School student will compete in one of New Zealand’s top junior motor racing championships this year after winning a major scholarship.

Chris White, 17, was awarded $54,000 from the Tony Quinn Foundation to go towards his racing.

He will compete in the Toyota GR86 Championship, starting next month at the Taupō International Motorsport Park, alongside best mate Blake Knowles – who left Boys’ High at the end of last year to work full-time.

Knowles was awarded $50,000 and a new Toyota GR86 by the Wolfbrook Motorsport Foundation to compete in the series.

White, who won the Mazda Racing Championship earlier this year, won his scholarship after a successful shootout with three other young drivers from around New Zealand.

“We presented a whole lot of media stuff to a board, and then a lot of driving, (which was) the important part, but then the next step was proving that you’ve got promotional skills and you can actually promote your brand,” he said.

He said it was special to be competing alongside Knowles – the pair went to preschool together and started karting at the Carrs Rd track at age nine.

“It’s pretty special, we’ve been best friends since preschool and always raced alongside each other in go-karting and then now to be competing in (GR)86.

“It was really unexpected and I’m pretty excited to race alongside him.”

White was looking forward to the series getting under way.

“I’ve been watching it for about six years now, never thought about competing in it.

“When I found out we’re doing it, I was pretty rapt, and since then I’ve just been itching to do it.”

Chris White won the Mazda Racing Championship earlier this year. PHOTO: NEVILLE BAILEY

It’s the next step to his dream of racing in Supercars like his idols, Shane van Gisbergen and Scott McLaughlin.

“(Hopefully) just have a major success in the Toyota series and then if that goes well hopefully we can jump the ditch to Aussie and race Porsches and then progress to V8 supercars,” White said.

“I’ve always wished that’s where I could go, but now I think there’s actually a possibility that we could get there, so we’ll see what happens in the future.

“Hopefully we can do it.”