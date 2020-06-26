Finalists named for Canterbury surf lifesaving awards

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The awards recognise volunteers who dedicate many hours to being on patrol, those that keep clubs running behind the scenes, and lifesaving sport athletes who have shone in competition.
The Canterbury awards recognise Surf Life Saving Clubs at Nelson, Rarangi, Buller, Kotuku, Waikuku Beach, Spencer Park, Waimairi, North Beach, New Brighton, South Brighton, Sumner and Taylors Mistake.
The winners will be announced on the Southern Region’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/slsnzsouthernregion from Friday, July 3, with the winners’ booklet released on Sunday, July 5.
Southern Region Lifesaving Manager Chris Jeffery says despite the gloomy summer and the abrupt end to the season thanks to Covid-19, the lifesaving season in Canterbury/Tasman has been “very successful”.
“With the beaches generally being less busy, it didn’t mean the lifeguards weren’t active. We had more than 40 rescues, 26 major first aids, and have been involved in 55 searches through our club patrol and Emergency Call Out Squads.”
Jeffery said the region has also welcomed 141 new volunteer Surf Lifeguards, 11 patrol support members, 29 new patrol captains and some new examiners.
This year the region ran an IRB development weekend, a Wahine on Water day and an Intermediate Lifeguard School that saw a number of people achieve a variety of awards and have heaps of interclub fun.
“A big thank you to everyone involved, no matter how big or small a part you played. All your efforts resulted in 16,500 volunteer hours keeping the public safe and informed. For that we all need to congratulate ourselves,” Jeffery says.
Luke Smith, Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s Southern Region club development officer for Christchurch, said it was disappointing lifesaving sport came to a sudden halt due to Covid-19.
“Our IRB crews missed out on their two major events at the end of the season with both the South Islands and Nationals cancelled.
“However, our clubs had some excellent results throughout the season and some outstanding performances with a good number of athletes coming home with national titles and minor placings, from youth athletes at Oceans 20 right through to some of our masters competitors at the TSB Nationals Surf Life Saving Championships 2020.”
Smith says the season wouldn’t have been such a success without the volunteer network of event managers, officials, event lifeguards and club lifesaving sport coordinators.
Surf Life Saving NZ Awards of Excellence are held every year in each SLSNZ region to recognise and celebrate the many club members putting in considerable time, effort and skills at a grass-roots level to make sure Kiwis who head to the beach get home safe.
The regional awards culminate in the National Awards of Excellence which will be held on September 19.
Canterbury Awards of Excellence 2020 Nominees:
SPORT AWARDS
Surf Official of the Year
Craig Todd – Sumner Surf Life Saving Club
Lance Cleeve - Waimairi Surf Life Saving Club
Sarah Wyllie – North Beach Surf Life Saving Club
Tisha Bradley-Jamieson – Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club
The Shanks Family Event Guard of the Year
Jack King – Waimairi Surf Life Saving Club
Julian Ryan – North Beach Surf Life Saving Club
Patrice de Beer – Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club
Zac Fenwick-Bull – Spencer Park Surf Life Saving Club
Zavian Fletcher – New Brighton Surf Life Saving Club
Coach of the Year
Carl Righton – Waimairi Surf Life Saving Club
Danielle Currie – South Brighton Surf Life Saving Club
Dave Smith – Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club
Nathan Mitchell – North Beach Surf Life Saving Club
Nick Tremewan – Sumner Surf Life Saving Club
The Allan Lee Top Canterbury Team of the Year
South Brighton Surf Life Saving Club Open Men’s Double Ski
Sumner Surf Life Saving Club U19 Men’s Pool Life Saver Relay
Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club U19 Women’s Double Ski
Te Onepoto Award for Service to Junior Surf
Danielle Currie – South Brighton Surf Life Saving Club
Dean Le Warne – North Beach Surf Life Saving Club
Huntley Quinn – Sumner Surf Life Saving Club
Ian Rae – Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club
Michaela Baker – Spencer Park Surf Life Saving Club
Sports Person of the Year
Louis Clark – Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club
Mihiroa Pauling – Waimairi Surf Life Saving Club
Steven Drabble – South Brighton Surf Life Saving Club
Taylor Chamberlain – Sumner Surf Life Saving Club
GENERAL AWARDS
Innovation of the Year
Manic Monster
Women’s Intro to Surf Sports Programme – Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club
Southern Challenge
Volunteer of the Year
Linda Poulsen – Spencer Park Surf Life Saving Club
Mike Litten – Waimairi Surf Life Saving Club
Mike Smith – Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club
Wayne Simmons – Sumner Surf Life Saving Club
LIFESAVING AWARDS
Rookie Lifeguard of the Year
Kaia Ross – Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club
Noah Fanene – Sumner Surf Life Saving Club
Tiana Purdon – Waimairi Surf Life Saving Club
Rescue of the Year
Spencer Park Surf Life Saving Club and Waimairi Surf Life Saving Club
Sumner Surf Life Saving Club
Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club
Instructor/Examiner of the Year
Kirsty Cullen – New Brighton Surf Life Saving Club
Liv Austin – Sumner Surf Life Saving Club
Tisha Bradley-Jamieson – Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club
Lifeguard of the Year
Aila Welch – Spencer Park Surf Life Saving Club
Harakeke Mote – Sumner Surf Life Saving Club
Luke Smith – Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club