Finalists named for Canterbury surf lifesaving awards

Photo: Surf Life Saving NZ / www.surflifesaving.org.nz

A group of committed volunteer Surf Lifeguards have been named as finalists in Surf Life Saving NZ’s Canterbury Awards of Excellence.

The awards recognise volunteers who dedicate many hours to being on patrol, those that keep clubs running behind the scenes, and lifesaving sport athletes who have shone in competition.

The Canterbury awards recognise Surf Life Saving Clubs at Nelson, Rarangi, Buller, Kotuku, Waikuku Beach, Spencer Park, Waimairi, North Beach, New Brighton, South Brighton, Sumner and Taylors Mistake.

The winners will be announced on the Southern Region’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/slsnzsouthernregion from Friday, July 3, with the winners’ booklet released on Sunday, July 5.

Southern Region Lifesaving Manager Chris Jeffery says despite the gloomy summer and the abrupt end to the season thanks to Covid-19, the lifesaving season in Canterbury/Tasman has been “very successful”.

“With the beaches generally being less busy, it didn’t mean the lifeguards weren’t active. We had more than 40 rescues, 26 major first aids, and have been involved in 55 searches through our club patrol and Emergency Call Out Squads.”

Jeffery said the region has also welcomed 141 new volunteer Surf Lifeguards, 11 patrol support members, 29 new patrol captains and some new examiners.

This year the region ran an IRB development weekend, a Wahine on Water day and an Intermediate Lifeguard School that saw a number of people achieve a variety of awards and have heaps of interclub fun.

“A big thank you to everyone involved, no matter how big or small a part you played. All your efforts resulted in 16,500 volunteer hours keeping the public safe and informed. For that we all need to congratulate ourselves,” Jeffery says.

Luke Smith, Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s Southern Region club development officer for Christchurch, said it was disappointing lifesaving sport came to a sudden halt due to Covid-19.

“Our IRB crews missed out on their two major events at the end of the season with both the South Islands and Nationals cancelled.

“However, our clubs had some excellent results throughout the season and some outstanding performances with a good number of athletes coming home with national titles and minor placings, from youth athletes at Oceans 20 right through to some of our masters competitors at the TSB Nationals Surf Life Saving Championships 2020.”

Smith says the season wouldn’t have been such a success without the volunteer network of event managers, officials, event lifeguards and club lifesaving sport coordinators.

Surf Life Saving NZ Awards of Excellence are held every year in each SLSNZ region to recognise and celebrate the many club members putting in considerable time, effort and skills at a grass-roots level to make sure Kiwis who head to the beach get home safe.

The regional awards culminate in the National Awards of Excellence which will be held on September 19.

Canterbury Awards of Excellence 2020 Nominees:

SPORT AWARDS

Surf Official of the Year

Craig Todd – Sumner Surf Life Saving Club

Lance Cleeve - Waimairi Surf Life Saving Club

Sarah Wyllie – North Beach Surf Life Saving Club

Tisha Bradley-Jamieson – Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club

The Shanks Family Event Guard of the Year

Jack King – Waimairi Surf Life Saving Club

Julian Ryan – North Beach Surf Life Saving Club

Patrice de Beer – Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club

Zac Fenwick-Bull – Spencer Park Surf Life Saving Club

Zavian Fletcher – New Brighton Surf Life Saving Club

Coach of the Year

Carl Righton – Waimairi Surf Life Saving Club

Danielle Currie – South Brighton Surf Life Saving Club

Dave Smith – Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club

Nathan Mitchell – North Beach Surf Life Saving Club

Nick Tremewan – Sumner Surf Life Saving Club

The Allan Lee Top Canterbury Team of the Year

South Brighton Surf Life Saving Club Open Men’s Double Ski

Sumner Surf Life Saving Club U19 Men’s Pool Life Saver Relay

Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club U19 Women’s Double Ski

Te Onepoto Award for Service to Junior Surf

Danielle Currie – South Brighton Surf Life Saving Club

Dean Le Warne – North Beach Surf Life Saving Club

Huntley Quinn – Sumner Surf Life Saving Club

Ian Rae – Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club

Michaela Baker – Spencer Park Surf Life Saving Club

Sports Person of the Year

Louis Clark – Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club

Mihiroa Pauling – Waimairi Surf Life Saving Club

Steven Drabble – South Brighton Surf Life Saving Club

Taylor Chamberlain – Sumner Surf Life Saving Club

GENERAL AWARDS

Innovation of the Year

Manic Monster

Women’s Intro to Surf Sports Programme – Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club

Southern Challenge

Volunteer of the Year

Linda Poulsen – Spencer Park Surf Life Saving Club

Mike Litten – Waimairi Surf Life Saving Club

Mike Smith – Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club

Wayne Simmons – Sumner Surf Life Saving Club

LIFESAVING AWARDS

Rookie Lifeguard of the Year

Kaia Ross – Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club

Noah Fanene – Sumner Surf Life Saving Club

Tiana Purdon – Waimairi Surf Life Saving Club

Rescue of the Year

Spencer Park Surf Life Saving Club and Waimairi Surf Life Saving Club

Sumner Surf Life Saving Club

Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club

Instructor/Examiner of the Year

Kirsty Cullen – New Brighton Surf Life Saving Club

Liv Austin – Sumner Surf Life Saving Club

Tisha Bradley-Jamieson – Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club

Lifeguard of the Year

Aila Welch – Spencer Park Surf Life Saving Club

Harakeke Mote – Sumner Surf Life Saving Club

Luke Smith – Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club