Friday, 26 June 2020

Finalists named for Canterbury surf lifesaving awards

    Photo: Surf Life Saving NZ / www.surflifesaving.org.nz
    A group of committed volunteer Surf Lifeguards have been named as finalists in Surf Life Saving NZ’s Canterbury Awards of Excellence.

    The awards recognise volunteers who dedicate many hours to being on patrol, those that keep clubs running behind the scenes, and lifesaving sport athletes who have shone in competition.

    The Canterbury awards recognise Surf Life Saving Clubs at Nelson, Rarangi, Buller, Kotuku, Waikuku Beach, Spencer Park, Waimairi, North Beach, New Brighton, South Brighton, Sumner and Taylors Mistake.

    The winners will be announced on the Southern Region’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/slsnzsouthernregion from Friday, July 3, with the winners’ booklet released on Sunday, July 5.

    Southern Region Lifesaving Manager Chris Jeffery says despite the gloomy summer and the abrupt end to the season thanks to Covid-19, the lifesaving season in Canterbury/Tasman has been “very successful”.

    “With the beaches generally being less busy, it didn’t mean the lifeguards weren’t active. We had more than 40 rescues, 26 major first aids, and have been involved in 55 searches through our club patrol and Emergency Call Out Squads.”

    Jeffery said the region has also welcomed 141 new volunteer Surf Lifeguards, 11 patrol support members, 29 new patrol captains and some new examiners.

    This year the region ran an IRB development weekend, a Wahine on Water day and an Intermediate Lifeguard School that saw a number of people achieve a variety of awards and have heaps of interclub fun.

    “A big thank you to everyone involved, no matter how big or small a part you played. All your efforts resulted in 16,500 volunteer hours keeping the public safe and informed. For that we all need to congratulate ourselves,” Jeffery says.

    Luke Smith, Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s Southern Region club development officer for Christchurch, said it was disappointing lifesaving sport came to a sudden halt due to Covid-19.

    “Our IRB crews missed out on their two major events at the end of the season with both the South Islands and Nationals cancelled.

    “However, our clubs had some excellent results throughout the season and some outstanding performances with a good number of athletes coming home with national titles and minor placings, from youth athletes at Oceans 20 right through to some of our masters competitors at the TSB Nationals Surf Life Saving Championships 2020.”

    Smith says the season wouldn’t have been such a success without the volunteer network of event managers, officials, event lifeguards and club lifesaving sport coordinators.

    Surf Life Saving NZ Awards of Excellence are held every year in each SLSNZ region to recognise and celebrate the many club members putting in considerable time, effort and skills at a grass-roots level to make sure Kiwis who head to the beach get home safe.

    The regional awards culminate in the National Awards of Excellence which will be held on September 19.

    Canterbury Awards of Excellence 2020 Nominees:

    SPORT AWARDS

    Surf Official of the Year
    Craig Todd – Sumner Surf Life Saving Club
    Lance Cleeve - Waimairi Surf Life Saving Club
    Sarah Wyllie – North Beach Surf Life Saving Club
    Tisha Bradley-Jamieson – Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club

    The Shanks Family Event Guard of the Year
    Jack King – Waimairi Surf Life Saving Club
    Julian Ryan – North Beach Surf Life Saving Club
    Patrice de Beer – Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club
    Zac Fenwick-Bull – Spencer Park Surf Life Saving Club
    Zavian Fletcher – New Brighton Surf Life Saving Club

    Coach of the Year
    Carl Righton – Waimairi Surf Life Saving Club
    Danielle Currie – South Brighton Surf Life Saving Club
    Dave Smith – Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club
    Nathan Mitchell – North Beach Surf Life Saving Club
    Nick Tremewan – Sumner Surf Life Saving Club

    The Allan Lee Top Canterbury Team of the Year
    South Brighton Surf Life Saving Club Open Men’s Double Ski
    Sumner Surf Life Saving Club U19 Men’s Pool Life Saver Relay
    Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club U19 Women’s Double Ski

    Te Onepoto Award for Service to Junior Surf
    Danielle Currie – South Brighton Surf Life Saving Club
    Dean Le Warne – North Beach Surf Life Saving Club
    Huntley Quinn – Sumner Surf Life Saving Club
    Ian Rae – Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club
    Michaela Baker – Spencer Park Surf Life Saving Club

    Sports Person of the Year
    Louis Clark – Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club
    Mihiroa Pauling – Waimairi Surf Life Saving Club
    Steven Drabble – South Brighton Surf Life Saving Club
    Taylor Chamberlain – Sumner Surf Life Saving Club

    GENERAL AWARDS

    Innovation of the Year
    Manic Monster
    Women’s Intro to Surf Sports Programme – Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club
    Southern Challenge

    Volunteer of the Year
    Linda Poulsen – Spencer Park Surf Life Saving Club
    Mike Litten – Waimairi Surf Life Saving Club
    Mike Smith – Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club
    Wayne Simmons – Sumner Surf Life Saving Club

    LIFESAVING AWARDS

    Rookie Lifeguard of the Year
    Kaia Ross – Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club
    Noah Fanene – Sumner Surf Life Saving Club
    Tiana Purdon – Waimairi Surf Life Saving Club

    Rescue of the Year
    Spencer Park Surf Life Saving Club and Waimairi Surf Life Saving Club
    Sumner Surf Life Saving Club
    Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club

    Instructor/Examiner of the Year
    Kirsty Cullen – New Brighton Surf Life Saving Club
    Liv Austin – Sumner Surf Life Saving Club
    Tisha Bradley-Jamieson – Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club

    Lifeguard of the Year
    Aila Welch – Spencer Park Surf Life Saving Club
    Harakeke Mote – Sumner Surf Life Saving Club
    Luke Smith – Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club

