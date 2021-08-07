Fourth place for NZ women's K4 team

The New Zealand women's K4 500m team - which includes Olympic champion Lisa Carrington - have narrowly missed out on winning a medal in the final this afternoon.

After coming second in the semi-final earlier this afternoon, the New Zealanders finished fourth in the final.

Hungary took the gold, followed by Belarus and Poland.

Carrington, Alicia Hoskin, Caitlin Regal and Teneale Hatton made a strong start and were in third place after 250 metres.

But they faded to finish more than seven-tenths of a second off bronze.

Reigning Olympic champions Hungary claimed gold, six-tenths of a second ahead of Belarus, with Poland almost a second back in third.

New Zealand earlier finished second in their semifinal, behind Poland.

Hungary narrowly won their semifinal ahead of Germany and Belarus.

It was the fourth and final event of Carrington's Tokyo Olympics and the only event she did not win gold in.

New Zealand's most decorated Olympian won the K1 200, K1 500 and K2 500 with Caitlin Regal.