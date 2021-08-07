Saturday, 7 August 2021

3.50 pm

Fourth place for NZ women's K4 team

    1. Canterbury
    2. Sport

    The New Zealand women's K4 500m team - which includes Olympic champion Lisa Carrington - have narrowly missed out on winning a medal in the final this afternoon.

    After coming second in the semi-final earlier this afternoon, the New Zealanders finished fourth in the final.

    Hungary took the gold, followed by Belarus and Poland.

    Carrington, Alicia Hoskin, Caitlin Regal and Teneale Hatton made a strong start and were in third place after 250 metres.

    But they faded to finish more than seven-tenths of a second off bronze.

    Reigning Olympic champions Hungary claimed gold, six-tenths of a second ahead of Belarus, with Poland almost a second back in third.

    New Zealand earlier finished second in their semifinal, behind Poland.

    Hungary narrowly won their semifinal ahead of Germany and Belarus.

    It was the fourth and final event of Carrington's Tokyo Olympics and the only event she did not win gold in.

    New Zealand's most decorated Olympian won the K1 200, K1 500 and K2 500 with Caitlin Regal.

    RNZ

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter