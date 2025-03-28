Liam Lawson breaks silence over Red Bull demotion

Liam Lawson (left) and Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand's Formula One driver Liam Lawson says he is ready to go to work at Racing Bulls after his demotion from the top Red Bull team.

Lawson was replaced last night by Yuki Tsunoda in a straight swap between the two Red Bull teams after struggling in the first two F1 events in Melbourne and Shanghai this season.

Lawson has posted on Instagram about the change.

"Being a @redbullracing driver has been my dream since I was a kid, it's what I've worked towards my whole life. It's tough, but im grateful for everything that's brought me to this point. To every one of you who's stood by me, thank you for all the support it means the world.''

Photo: Liam Lawson/Instagram

Lawson also thanked the Racing Bulls team for their ''warm welcome".

"I'm excited and ready to go to work at one of my favourite places."

His post was topped by a photo of him as a youngster at school, with a report praising him for his ability to engage an audience.

Lawson drove for the Racing Bulls last year before gaining promotion to be four-time world champion Max Verstappen's teammate in the Red Bull cars.

Support for Lawson

Lawson's demotion has been a big talking point in Formula One, with many rushing to his defence.

Among them was former Supercars champion New Zealander Scott McLaughlin, who now races on the Indy Car circuit in the United States.

He didn't think Lawson had got a fair deal.

"Finally heads to Suzuka (venue for the Japanese Grand Prix next weekend) where perhaps he knows that track more than most on the calendar due to racing in Japan etc. But get's axed before it. It's a cruel sport, but I really don't think he was given a fair shot IMO.

Announcing the change last night, Red Bull boss Christian Horner said: "It has been difficult to see Liam struggle with the RB21 at the first two races and as a result we have collectively taken the decision to make an early switch.

"We came into the 2025 season with two ambitions; to retain the world drivers' championship and to reclaim the world constructors' title and this is a purely sporting decision.

"We acknowledge there is a lot of work to be done with the RB21 and Yuki's experience will prove highly beneficial in helping to develop the current car," the Briton added.

"We welcome him to the team and are looking forward to seeing him behind the wheel of the RB21."

Max Verstappen, left, Liam Lawson and Oscar Piastri at the Australian Grand Prix, 16 March, 2025. Photo: AFP

Horner said Red Bull would do its best to look after Lawson.

"We have a duty of care to protect and develop Liam," he said.

"And together we see that after such a difficult start it makes sense to act quickly so Liam can gain experience, as he continues his F1 career with (the) Racing Bulls, an environment and a team he knows very well."

Meanwhile, Red Bull's Max Verstappen has 'liked' an Instagram post by former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde criticising the team for dropping New Zealander Liam Lawson just two rounds into the season.

Lawson's demotion back to the Racing Bulls sister outfit, in a straight swap with Yuki Tsunoda, means Verstappen will have his third teammate in four races in Japan next week.

Verstappen's Dutch compatriot Van der Garde, who raced 19 times for now-defunct Caterham in 2013, said he was "getting a bit tired of" the narrative of having to deliver under pressure or face the consequences.

"Yes, you gotta perform. Yes, the pressure is insane. But in my opinion this comes closer to bullying or a panic move than actual high athlete achievements," he said.

"They made a decision -- fully aware -- gave Liam two races only to crush his spirit.

"Don't forget the dedication, hard work and success Liam has put in his career so far to achieve the level where he is now... yes, he underperformed the first two races -- but if anyone's aware of that it's himself."

Van der Garde urged Lawson to "trust yourself, get your head up, prove them wrong".

Those who liked the post included Verstappen's Instagram account and that of former Red Bull driver Pierre Gasly, who also lost his place alongside the now-four times world champion in 2019.

Dutch media have reported that Verstappen, who has not commented directly, was unhappy with the decision to drop Lawson.

Lawson, preferred to the more experienced Tsunoda when former champions Red Bull dropped Mexican Sergio Perez at the end of last year, has yet to score as teammate of Verstappen.

Tsunoda started the season strongly and has shrugged off an early career reputation for being excitable and erratic. The 24-year-old has been itching for the chance to show what he can do at a top team.

- RNZ/Reuters