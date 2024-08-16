LIV Golf may be coming to Christchurch

Photo: Christchurch Golf Club / Supplied

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf may be looking to tee up an event in Christchurch as early as next year.

The New Zealand Herald has reported it understands LIV Golf, a professional men's golf tour with the name "LIV" referring to the Roman numerals for 54, the number of holes played at LIV events, has been looking at the possibility of bringing a high-profile tournament to the Christchurch Golf Club in Shirley.

Christchurch Golf Club general manager Mike Hadley told the Herald LIV Golf officials had “visited” the course but “there’s been no follow-up”.

LIV launched in 2021 and has attracted high-profile golfers such as Brooks Koepka, John Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Cameron Smith.

Many have claimed the tour was a part of Saudi Arabia’s attempts to use sport to boost its public image after being lambasted for its abuse of human rights and corruption. Human rights groups have branded LIV Golf as sports-washing.