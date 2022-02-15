Sadowski-Synnott 'stoked' with silver

Wanaka snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has won her second medal of the Beijing Winter Olympics with a big performance in the women's snowboard Big Air final.

The 20-year-old Kiwi had the benefit of dropping in as the final rider knowing exactly what she needed to do to secure a gold medal at the Big Air Shougang course this afternoon (NZ time).

But she could not get the better of defending Big Air champion Anna Gasser from Austria, having to settle for the silver medal.

Gasser claimed the gold with a total of 185.50 and Sadowski-Synnott had a total of 177.00.

Japanese rider Kokomo Murase rounded out the podium with a total of 171.50 to take bronze.

"I came here to put down my best tricks and almost got there and I'm stoked with the result," Sadowski-Synnott told Sky Sport after competing.

"Dropping into that last one I knew I had to give it everything I had and I only learnt that [trick] a month and a half ago, I wanted to land it but took a little bit too much speed.

"Seeing Anna on top of the podium again was really fitting because she has been the main pusher of the women's progression in the last eight years so so happy for her."

Gasser was the seventh rider to drop in on the first run and landed a double 1080 with a score of 90 to set the bar for the top qualifiers to chase.

Sadowski-Synnott was up to the challenge and her double cork 1080 was enough to send her to the top of the standings after all 12 riders had had their first run with a score of 93.25.

Gasser impressed again on her second jump, recording a 86.75, but Murase's 91.50 was the target for Sadowski-Synnott to beat. The New Zealander stayed at the top of the standings with her combined score despite her 83.75 being only the fifth best score of the second run.

On the final run Gasser did a cab double cork 1260 for a strong total of 95.50 and Sadowski-Synnott attempting a 1260 fell on her landing.

Sadowski-Synnott's coach Sean Thompson told Sky Sport his charge's run at the Olympics was "unbelievable".

"She's amazing and she's done something special here we can't believe it as a team and it's just really exciting to watch her do her thing and just can't even comprehend it right now, this one is going to take a little while to sink in."

Three-time Winter Olympic medallist Sadowski-Synnott was the top qualifier for the final after she recorded the best trick in qualifying on Monday with a combined score of 176.50.

The Kiwi created history on February 6, winning New Zealand's first Winter Games gold medal, in its 16th appearance, with a dazzling display in the women’s slopestyle.

Annelise Coberger was New Zealand's first medallist, claiming silver in 1992 in the slalom at Albertville in France.

Sadowski-Synnott in the big air, and Nico Porteous in the men's halfpipe, won bronze medals at Pyeongchang in 2018, both as teenagers.

Now, Sadowski-Synnott stands alone with a gold, silver and bronze.