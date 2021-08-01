Sunday, 1 August 2021

Schmidt bounces to trampoline bronze

    1. Canterbury
    2. Sport

    Dylan Schmidt after his impressive routine in Tokyo. Photo: Getty Images
    Dylan Schmidt after his impressive routine in Tokyo. Photo: Getty Images
    New Zealander Dylan Schmidt has won bronze in the men's gymnastic trampolining at the Tokyo Olympics.

    The 24-year-old qualified third after two routines reduced the 16-strong field to eight finalists, backing up his first round 52.415 with a second-round 59.705.

    He lifted again in the final, recording 60.675 to finish third.

    China's Dong Dong, who finished second at the 2016 Rio Olympics, took second with 61.235 with gold going to Belarussion Ivan Litvinovich on 61.715.

    It's New Zealand's first medal at Olympic level in gymnastics and trampolining, five years after Schmidt finished seventh at the Rio Games.

    RNZ

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter