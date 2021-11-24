Women's Cricket World Cup: 100-day countdown launched in Christchurch

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The month-long tournament is set to get under way 100 days from now, with matches to be played in Christchurch, Auckland, Mount Maunganui, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin.
Sir Richard, former world cup winner (2000) Debbie Hockley and White Ferns vice-captain Amy Satterthwaite launched the 100-day countdown to the tournament at Christchurch Airport on Wednesday morning, saying they are all confident it will be a success - both on and off the pitch.
"The best cricketers in the world will be on show and it doesn’t get much better than that."
Satterthwaite said the next 100 days will fly past as the White Ferns have a lot of work to do as they prepare to face the world’s best teams while also playing in local and national competitions.
"We have a lot of hard work to do in the next 100 days with a lot of fine-tuning and make sure we are ready to go in the first match of the world cup,” she said.
The White Ferns will open the tournament at the Bay Oval in Tauranga on March 4 against an as yet unknown opponent. Hagley Oval will host four games, including a semi-final on March 31 and the final on April 3. The full match schedule can be found here.
Sir Richard says he wants Christchurch cricket fans to "turn up and come and see a wonderful spectacle of cricket".