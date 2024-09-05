Cashmere Tech, Coastal to clash in English Cup final

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Southern League season wrapped up on Sunday, with Coastal beating Universities 2-1 to claim second place over Christchurch United – who at least ensured they kept the Hurley Shield for the summer thanks to their 1-1 draw with Technical.
Tech already had the Southern League title secured prior to the final round of games.
The English Cup is the Canterbury knockout competition played each year between all teams in the region that wish to enter.
The final will be the fourth clash between Tech and Coastal this year – with Coastal winning two and one draw previously this season.
Tech captain Tom Schwarz admitted Coastal probably had the wood over his team this season.
“They’ve done really well this season.
“We’ve got two other match-ups against them, this cup final and in the National League, so two games that we want to turn up in.
“But they’ve got the better of us.
"They’ve won the fight in the games that we’ve played.
"We’ve had some, tough conversations about that, and we want to give a better showing of ourselves against them.”
Head coach Robbie Stanton said it would be great to bring the cup to Linfield Park for the first time.
“We’ve played in a few finals and not won it so it would be nice to get over the line finally.”
He said their recent form against Tech would have them in good stead.
“It’s always easier to get yourself up for those games against the likes of Tech and United.”
Following the match, both teams will have two weekends off before the National League starts on September 28.
English Cup final (3pm Saturday)
Cashmere Tech v Coastal Spirit, English Park
Southern league round 18
Coastal Spirit 2 Universities 1;
Christchurch Utd 1 Cashmere Tech 1;
Nomads 3 Ferrymead Bays 1;
Selwyn Utd 5 FC Twenty 11 2
Points
Cash Tech 47; Coastal 45; Chch Utd 41; Nelson Suburbs 29; Bays 25; Nomads 24; Dunedin CR 19; Universities 11; Selwyn 11; FC Twenty 11 1