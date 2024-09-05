Cashmere Tech, Coastal to clash in English Cup final

Coastal Spirit’s Sako Satsumi wins the ball off Universities’ Hunter Hine during his side’s 2-1 victory at English Park. PHOTO: JIM WATTS PHOTOGRAPHY

National League qualifiers Cashmere Technical and Coastal Spirit will go head-to-head this weekend with more silverware on the line in the English Cup final.

The Southern League season wrapped up on Sunday, with Coastal beating Universities 2-1 to claim second place over Christchurch United – who at least ensured they kept the Hurley Shield for the summer thanks to their 1-1 draw with Technical.

Tech already had the Southern League title secured prior to the final round of games.

The English Cup is the Canterbury knockout competition played each year between all teams in the region that wish to enter.

The final will be the fourth clash between Tech and Coastal this year – with Coastal winning two and one draw previously this season.

Tech captain Tom Schwarz admitted Coastal probably had the wood over his team this season.

“They’ve done really well this season.

“We’ve got two other match-ups against them, this cup final and in the National League, so two games that we want to turn up in.

“But they’ve got the better of us.

"They’ve won the fight in the games that we’ve played.

"We’ve had some, tough conversations about that, and we want to give a better showing of ourselves against them.”

Cashmere Technical's Garbhan Coughlan tussling with Christchurch United's Rico Pradhan last Sunday. PHOTO: JIM WATTS PHOTOGRAPHY

Tech are chasing their eighth cup victory, but Coastal have never won the competition – with their best finish runners-up in 2013 and 2018.

Head coach Robbie Stanton said it would be great to bring the cup to Linfield Park for the first time.

“We’ve played in a few finals and not won it so it would be nice to get over the line finally.”

He said their recent form against Tech would have them in good stead.

“It’s always easier to get yourself up for those games against the likes of Tech and United.”

Following the match, both teams will have two weekends off before the National League starts on September 28.