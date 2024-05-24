Cashmere Technical squad steps up without star striker

Cashmere Tech striker Garbhan Coughlan is out of action for two months – the Irishman is returning home to get married. PHOTO: MITCHELL COZZONE/DUST MEDIA

Cashmere Technical have kept on winning despite the loss of star marksman Garbhan Coughlan.

The Irishman, who has scored 18 goals in just five games, has returned to his homeland to get married.

Tech coach Dan Schwarz expects he will be away for a couple of months.

His absence hasn’t hindered Tech, who beat Nomads 3-0 at the weekend to remain top of the Southern League.

Coughlan dominated the scoring charts last season as well with 28 goals, but at times some of his teammates struggled to contribute – their next-highest scorer had just eight.

This has not been an issue this season, with wing Lyle Matthysen the league’s equal-third top scorer with nine goals and Tech have scored eight goals in the two games Coughlan missed this season – the 3-0 win over Nomads and a 5-1 triumph in round one against Dunedin City Royals.

“The pleasing thing for me is we’ve got goals coming from all over the park at the moment, and obviously we’re scoring quite a few, but it’s varied around who’s getting the goals.”

But he, alongside midfielder Sam Lapslie, defender Tom Schwarz, and assistant coach Dan Terris, will be heading to Ireland to celebrate with Coughlan for the ceremony in mid-July.

Schwarz doesn’t expect his side to struggle in that period.

“We’ve got some great young players in the group and some players that are knocking on the door and asking for more game time.

“So we’re in a great position to hopefully keep on doing what we’ve been doing.”

Tech have so far withstood every challenge, unbeaten at the top of the league, but Schwarz thinks Saturday’s opponents Ferrymead Bays will be tough.

“Every time we play Bays, we struggle. They’ve got a lot of hard-working players, a lot of tough players, and a couple of goal-scorers in the ranks this season.

“We’re expecting it to be one of the toughest games that we’ve had this season, and that’s what we’re preparing for.”

The other games on Saturday see second-place Christchurch United squaring off with Nelson Suburbs while Coastal Spirit will visit winless FC Twenty 11.

Universities, who got their first win of the season 6-1 away at FC Twenty last weekend, host Nomads at English Park while Selwyn travel to play Dunedin City Royals.

Southern League round 7

Coastal Spirit 2 Dunedin CR 1; Universities 6 FC Twenty 11 1; Cashmere Tech 3 Nomads 0; Christchurch Utd 5 Selwyn Utd 1; Nelson Suburbs 4 Ferrymead Bays 2

Round 8 (Saturday)

Dunedin CR v Selwyn, Tahuna Park, 12.30pm

Christchurch Utd v Nelson Suburbs, United Sports Centre, 2pm

FC Twenty 11 v Coastal Spirit, Avonhead Park, 2.45pm

Ferrymead Bays v Cashmere Tech, Ferrymead Park, 2.45pm

Universities v Nomads, English Park, 2.45pm

Points

Cash Tech 19; Chch Utd 18; Coastal 17; Nelson 13; Bays 10; Nomads 10; Dunedin 7; Selwyn 4; Uni 3; FC Twenty 0