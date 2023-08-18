Sweden out to silence Aussie crowd

Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt (right) with teammates during training. Photo: Reuters

Sweden's dreams of winning a first Women's World Cup title were dramatically ended by Spain, but they're out to ensure their impressive run does not end without silverware when they meet Australia in the third-place playoff.

The third-ranked Swedes are playing in their second straight bronze medal match on Saturday, having finished third at the 2019 World Cup. They came up short in their title bid again on Tuesday, losing 2-1 to Spain in the semi-final in New Zealand, which is co-hosting the tournament with Australia.

The Scandinavians are aiming to repeat their feat from four years ago and looking forward to the vociferous atmosphere that will greet them at the 52,500-capacity Lang Park in Brisbane.

"I love it, it's a particular feeling to have an entire stadium against you," forward Kosovare Asllani told reporters on Friday. "Of course, we were disappointed after the last match. We wanted to go all the way to the final.

"At the same time, playing for a medal is a huge thing, and something that we're proud of. We don't want to leave here without it. We want to silence the stadium and bring that medal home.

"Everyone's more than ready ... We're going to do everything we can to win this medal for Sweden."

Australia, who beat Sweden 4-0 in Melbourne last November, lost 3-1 to England in their semi-final, with talismanic captain Sam Kerr scoring a stunning goal.

Kerr made her first start of the tournament in that match and her Chelsea team mate Magdalena said she was delighted the striker had recovered from a calf injury that had ruled her out of the group stage.

"Her path through the tournament, the way she's been gradually phased in, she deserves that," Sweden defender Eriksson said. "As a footballer and on a personal level, I'm really happy that she managed to recover

"She has amazing skills as a footballer ... absolutely world class. We need to keep an eye on her, but it's not as if they don't have other players that have good quality.

"I was so disappointed after that match (against Spain) and during that evening, but the next day I just felt this hunger growing. I'm so proud of our journey and what we've done so far in this tournament. Now we just have to end it on a high."

Australian coach Tony Gustavsson: "It's not about giving players experience just for the sake of giving experience. This is a game to win." Photo: Reuters

No room for sentiment - Aussie coach

Australia coach Tony Gustavsson says he will not risk their chances of finishing third by letting emotion influence his team selection for Saturday's game.

A number of Gustavsson's squad have not played a minute of the tournament while some senior members may never have another chance to take the pitch at a World Cup after the third-place playoff at Brisbane's Lang Park.

But Gustavsson said that would not enter into his calculations.

"If it was emotionally, those players would play because they deserve to play," the Swede told reporters.

"But I can't pick based on emotions. This is a third-place game. We're playing for a medal. I'm going to make sure we have a line-up that is the strongest starting line-up we can have but also the strongest finishing line-up.

"It's not about giving players experience just for the sake of giving experience. This is a game to win."

Australia will be without centre back Alanna Kennedy for a second straight match due to concussion symptoms.

Captain Sam Kerr, however, said she was raring to go after scoring a stunning goal in the 3-1 semi-final defeat to England, her first start at the tournament after battling a calf injury.

"Honestly, it's been amazing to just be a part of this journey," said Kerr, who missed the group stage matches.

"Like if I hadn't played one minute it still would have been the best moment of my career to be here because what we've achieved as a team is amazing."

Gustavsson said there were a lot of similarities between the Matildas and Sweden: "...They both are very well organised defensively, that is very good in attack transitions.

"Two teams that are very good on the flanks and the wide areas. And two teams that are probably two of the best teams in set plays in the world.

"So the team that wins those battles are probably going to win the game."