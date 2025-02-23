New look Football Ferns kick off new era against Costa Rica

Football Fern Jacqui Hand tested the goalkeeper. Photo: Joe Allison

A new-look Football Ferns drew 1-1 against Costa Rica in San José to kick start their journey towards the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027.

Interim head coach Michael Mayne fielded a much changed side to the team's final match of the previous cycle, with only five players retaining their starting spots from Paris 2024.

The squad for the tour included five uncapped players and Perth Glory forward Kelli Brown-was rewarded with a starting debut for today's international friendly.

Mayne had signalled his intent to implement a new playing style, which was evident in their formation. The team lined up with a back three of Liz Anton, Claudia Bunge, and Kate Taylor, while Indiah-Paige Riley and Hannah Blake operated as wingbacks.

The Ferns started well, controlling possession against the Central Americans, with Macey Fraser testing Costa Rican goalkeeper Noelia Bermúdez with an early shot.

As the first half progressed, the home side grew into the game, forcing Ferns goalkeeper Vic Esson into several impressive saves.

In the 20th minute Costa Rican midfielder Priscila Chinchilla was played through on goal to finish with a deft touch, flicking the ball past Esson and into the net.

The Ferns responded, regaining momentum in search of an equalizer against the 43rd ranked Costa Rica.

The breakthrough came when Indiah-Paige Riley unleashed a brilliant shot from outside the box, looping the ball over the Costa Rican keeper to level the score at 1-1 heading into the break.

The Ferns, who are ranked 32 in the world, carried their attacking momentum into the second half, with substitute Jacqui Hand testing the goalkeeper with a long-range effort just minutes after the restart.

While Esson was called upon to make another crucial save, the best chances fell to the Ferns, the best of which came when goalscorer Riley delivered a pinpoint cross to Kitching, but the midfielder's shot fired over the bar.

The second half saw Maya Hahn and Maniana Elliot make their international debuts but despite finishing as the stronger side, the Ferns were unable to find the winning goal.

Mayne said he was pleased with how his side grew into the game, given the new onfield structure.

"...The response at the end of the first half was really good and I actually think the second half we dominated really well. We've had a couple of good chances that we've just got to learn to take so that's what we'll be looking at for the next game," Mayne said.

The Football Ferns will face Costa Rica again on Wednesday at Piedades de Santa Ana Stadium in Alajuela.