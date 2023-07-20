'Time to shine': Football Ferns to kick off World Cup

Football Ferns co-captain and veteran defender Ali Riley. Photo: Getty Images

The Football Ferns face former champions Norway in the opening game of the FIFA Women's World Cup in Auckland tonight in a match-up both teams believe will be challenging.

Veteran defender and Football Ferns co-captain Ali Riley believed the tournament opener would put the team and their sport in the spotlight in a country that is rugby-mad.

"What we really want is visibility and representation and to play at an iconic stadium like this will help us with that."

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been keeping tabs on the Football Ferns since the last Women's World Cup in France knowing the showpiece event would be heading to the southern hemisphere for the first time this year.

"I can say to all the fans here in New Zealand the spectacle that they will see, hopefully for them by their own national team, but generally will be really unique," Infantino said.

The Football Ferns want to win a game this World Cup.

Co-captain Ria Percival believed Thursday's match could be their chance, when they play the highest ranked side in their group, world number 12 Norway.

"We're always seen as the underdogs and for us we've always taken it in our stride and we'll do exactly the same looking at the first game."

After a horror run of injuries for some of her star players over the past year, Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova said she had a full squad to select from for the opening game.

"At this stage the preparation is done and now is the time to shine and I really believe our team is going to shine on the field."

Percival was aware of the challenge the Football Ferns face from Norway and especially the 2018 world's best player, striker Ada Hegerberg.

"We know they've got many threats up front their attacking line are really good individual players and when they come together so for us it's just focus on our job that we want to do to stop them from creating and being dangerous."

Hegerberg is appearing in her first World Cup action since 2015 after a five-year hiatus from the national team when she protested against the Norwegian federation.

She re-joins a team that have progressed through to the knockout phase at seven of the previous eight world cup tournaments but that also struggled at last year's Euros.

Midfielder Caroline Graham Hansen believed Norway's success would come down to their team work.

"The quality is there but maybe the expectations is also too high because of what we as individuals have achieved in our clubs when it's not always given that you can put that straight into the national team working. It is a pity we haven't been able to get more out of it but we're working as hard as we can to try to make a difference."

Norway coach Heger Riise saw some benefits to being drawn against the host nation first.

"I think they [New Zealand] will rise to the occassion and with 40,000 at their back they will probably be the stronger opponent for us but it is a good challenge for us as well to show what we are here to achieve."

Before the football action begins New Zealand singer BENEE and Australian musician Mallrat will perform at the tournament's brief opening ceremony.

The ceremony is described as a celebration of the indigenous cultures of both host nations and will take place after player warm-up.

Forward Grace Jale is not sure how much of the festivities the Football Ferns would witness.

"I don't know if we're going to be watching that opening ceremony or if we'll be listening in our changing room but it's going to be a big deal if I'm playing or if I'm not playing if I'm just watching it's huge it's going to be something I've never experienced before."

After the Football Ferns' game, the action continues in Sydney with Australia playing Ireland in their opening game of the tournament in front of a record 80,000 fans at Stadium Australia.