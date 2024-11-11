Canterbury league great added to hall of fame

Frank Endacott. Photo: File Image

Frank Endacott has had yet another prestigious honour bestowed upon him after he was made a member of the New Zealand legends of league.

Endacott, who is already a Canterbury and New Zealand Rugby League life member, was added to the hall of fame along with 12 former Kiwis and Kiwi Ferns.

The other inductees were Matthew Ridge, Sean Hoppe, Nigel Vagana, as well as 1970s and 80s icons Fred Ah Kuoi, Dane Sorensen and Graeme West, plus former Kiwis captains Nathan Cayless and Simon Mannering.

Kiwi Ferns Zavana Aranga, Tasha Davie and Rachel White also joined the legends of league.

“You don’t do these things over the years to expect awards, but when they come they’re really nice,” Endacott told The Star.

“To be in the New Zealand legends of league, it’s something special – you’re up there with the elite of our sport.”

Endacott said the honour came as a complete surprise, despite being on the selection panel.

“I must tell you that I am actually a member of the New Zealand Rugby League panel that selects the inductees – but in my case I did not know.

“I had been told that it was a possibility, but they came out publicly the other day and that’s when I heard the same as everyone else.”

Endacott started coaching in 1972 while playing for Addington when their coach suddenly left the role ahead of a big game.

“We all looked at each other and said: ‘Well, who’s going to take us?’

“We had a vote and I drew the short straw so I was player coach.”

In his first stint as Addington head coach in 1982, he led the club to a grand-final victory.

After carving out a highly successful coaching career at club, provincial and junior levels, Endacott set new standards for a Kiwis coach. He also coached the Warriors and Wigan in England.

“I look at the people that I’ve had around me for so long that have helped contribute to that – my wife, my family, the players – you can never do it without good players.”

