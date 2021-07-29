Canterbury, Lincoln universities only unbeaten netball teams

University of Canterbury and Lincoln University remain the only two unbeaten teams with two rounds to play in the Christchurch netball premier competition.

After a close start, UC asserted their dominance in their game against Technical, courtesy of a 13-7 second quarter.

And while the third quarter was level at 12-12, UC outscored Technical two goals to one in the final quarter to secure an 11 goal win, 52-41.

While the margins were similar, Lincoln University had a more comfortable win over Kia Toa 48-36.

Leading from the beginning, Lincoln built on their lead throughout the game to eventually win by 12. Kia Toa looked to respond, moving Tessa Boagni from defence into goal for the second and third quarters, but were unable to bridge the margin.

The much anticipated match up between UC and Lincoln will take place on Tuesday night in the late game at Bishopdale.

Saints and Kereru were sitting on one win each prior to Tuesday night’s game, with both looking for a crucial win to secure third place on the ladder.

Kereru had the best of the first quarter 17-11, but the early six goal lead was cut in half by halftime.

By three-quarter time the lead was two, but still in Kereru’s favour.

While Sam Adams and Julianna Naoupu continued to share the shooting load for Kereru, Jess Prosser was the focal point for Saints and moved in to goal attack to assert her influence on the game.

It was a tense final quarter.

Saints drew level in the final minutes and after scoring three goals in a row took the lead for the first time in the game. The final margin was just two goals in Saints favour at the final whistle, 51-49.

St Nicholas had a comfortable win over Christchurch Girls High School 67-28 in premier 2, while St Andrew's College with players back from the under-18 nationals duty were too good for Technical B, 53-35.

In that section's match of the round Kereru B who defeated St Margaret’s College by just five goals 48-43, after St Margaret’s lead by one going in to the final quarter.

Premier 1 statistics:

Lincoln University A 48 (K Grant 31/39, T Placid 5/13, J Riordan 8/13, F Laikong 4/7) def Kia Toa 36 (O McIntyre 22/27, T Boagni 8/14, M Ruki 6/8). Qtrs: 12-8, 25-15, 37-24, 48-36.

University of Canterbury 52 (M Hill 36/50, T Aiono 6/10, T Rollo 10/14) def Technical A 41 (L Pale 19/24, K Ralph 12/14, J Allan 9/12, O Wilkie 1/2). Qtrs: 13-14, 26-21, 38-33, 52-41.

Saints 51 (J Prosser 40/46, G Jones 7/11, G Etheredge 4/5) def Kereru A 49 (S Adams 22/23, J Naoupu 27/34). Qtrs: 11-17, 25-25, 36-38, 51-49.

Premier 2 statistics: