Thursday, 17 February 2022

Sir Mark Todd suspended over horse-striking video

    1. Canterbury
    2. Sport
    3. Racing

    Sir Mark Todd. Photo: Getty Images
    Sir Mark Todd. Photo: Getty Images
    Kiwi Olympic equestrian champion Sir Mark Todd has been handed a suspension by the British Horseracing Authority  after a video emerged showing him striking a horse with a branch.

    The 65-year-old, who now trains racehorses, was seen striking a horse several times while attempting to coax it towards a water jump in a cross-country schooling session.

    "The chair of British racing's Independent Judicial Panel has today approved an application from the BHA that an interim suspension should be placed on the training licence of Sir Mark Todd following the emergence over the weekend of a video showing him striking a horse with what appears to be a branch," the BHA said in a statement.

    The interim suspension means Todd, who trains in Wiltshire in Britain, will be unable to race horses in Britain or internationally until investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are carried out.

    Todd, who won individual gold medals at the Los Angeles and Seoul Olympics and took a bronze medal in the team event at the London 2012 Games, has apologised for the incident.

    Reuters

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter