Thousands of dollars raised at fundraiser for popular trainer

A fundraiser for popular Motukarara harness racing owner-trainer Murray Edmonds has been labelled a massive and, at times, emotional success.

Murray Edmonds.

More than 300 people were involved in the sell-out dinner at the Silks at Addington Raceway on September 22, with thousands of dollars also raised through raffles and more than 50 auctions.

The function was organised by Stevie Golding, Sandi Curtin and Murray’s niece Aimee Edmonds, after the recent news that Edmonds had been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Edmonds was at the function along with family and friends from all over the country. Clearly touched by the occasion he described the night as “pretty unreal”.

“We are just over the moon,” said Golding, who also emceed the night. “Everyone enjoyed themselves, and there were so many kind words.”

While it was emotional and heartfelt at times it also had its raucous moments, none more so than when it looked like one of the Edmonds-trained runners was going to win race 5.

The sell-out fundraiser for Murray Edmonds at Addington Raceway. Photo: Supplied

Watching Our Coin was ahead with 100 to go, only to be beaten on the line by Rakanotta.

“Man – everyone was yelling at the top of their lungs. I’ve never been in a louder room during a horse race, it was unreal.

“It was just a fantastic night,” said Curtin.

“The number of items that were donated by people, some of them didn’t even know Muzz, but they could see it was such a good cause.”

This Dexter Dunn racing suit was auctioned off at the fundraiser for Murray Edmonds. Photo: Supplied

One example of that generosity came just hours before the function. Golding was picking up some items when he met up with Gary Roberts from Sulky Wheels in Templeton. On hearing what Golding was up to Roberts donated a work sulky. It sold for $2800.

Other popular items included a signed Kiwis Anzac rugby league jersey that sold for $2400, a signed Dexter Dunn racing suit ($2300), a Marcoola service fee ($2100), and an old Phar Lap photo ($2200).

An offer by Robbie and Carla Holmes to break in a yearling was also sought after, going for $2300.

Some items raised a few laughs, including a fishing trip with Golding himself that went for $2000 (bought by David Butt) and Mark Purdon buying a case of pinot noir donated by brother Barry for $2000.

A final tally up for the night is still a few days away – but the night achieved all it set out to do and more.

“We can’t thank everyone enough, the people at Addington and everyone who was involved,” said Golding, “it was amazing.”

-Harness Racing Desk