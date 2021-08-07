All Blacks ease past Wallabies in Bledisloe opener

David Havili reaches out to score in the All Blacks' win over the Wallabies at Eden Park. Photo: Getty Images

The more these teams change, the more results remain the same.

Without getting out of third gear, the All Blacks have one hand on the treasured Bledisloe Cup.

Being a Wallabies supporter must be disheartening, particularly when it comes to Eden Park. From an Australian perspective, it's where eternal hope gets cremated, time after time.

Thirty-five years, 21 tests against the All Blacks without victory at the hallowed Auckland venue and counting.

Much has changed with the All Blacks and Wallabies in that time. Both sides have new head coaches and a host of fresh faces in the two years since the last World Cup. And, yet, the divide remains – certainly whenever the All Blacks play here.

To be fair, Dave Rennie's men were always up against it. With experienced playmakers James O'Connor and Nic White absent and Marika Koroibete stood down for drinking past curfew last weekend, Anton Lienert-Brown had more caps than the entire Wallabies backline.

While Mo'unga shone brightly, Wallabies first five-eighth Noah Lolesio kicked two from six to miss 12 points - a haul that proved seriously costly.

Pre-match, after a 2-1 series win over France last month, the usual inherent confidence emanated from Australia's camp.

During the ugly first half when the 47,069-strong crowd had little source of inspiration, the Wallabies were competitive but there was always an air of inevitability about another All Blacks win.

Sevu Reece's strike just before halftime was the first prick of the bubble and when Mo'unga, defending on the wing at the time, latched onto Hunter Paisami's pass to run 75 metres to score at the 52-minute mark, the game was as good as done.

Aaron Smith, in a quiet night for the outstanding halfback, got the celebration he deserved as he increased the illustrious All Blacks centurion club to 10 members.

Halfback Aaron Smith brought up his 100th test. Photo: Getty Images

Two late Tom Banks tries and replacement hooker Jordan Uelese crossing on full-time changed the complexion of the result, somewhat. More than anything, though, it highlighted that the All Blacks remain a long way from their best.

Emerging from three tests in July, the All Blacks selected their top side for the first time this season and it's clear those combinations are a long way from gelling. The attack at times was far too lateral, struggling to click other than a couple of Rieko Ioane bursts from the left edge.

There was one memorable breakout – a try started five metres out from his own line by Mo'unga. The movement went through nine sets of hands before Reece finished it, only to be called back for a forward pass from Smith to Brodie Retallick.

David Havili and Damian McKenzie claimed second-half tries to hand the All Blacks a 25-point lead after 64 minutes but the Wallabies defence held firm for large periods, too, and their late comeback will give them some hope.

With more time together there should be much more to come from the All Blacks, however. Ian Foster's men did not help themselves in giving away 18 penalties to Australia's nine that stunted the game's flow and handed the Wallabies ample opportunity to remain in touch.

Fortunately for the All Blacks, Lolesio squandered those chances.

After three weeks since their last match, the All Blacks were disjointed from the outset. So, too, was the match to be fair. The first 30 minutes could be generously described as a turgid affair punctuated by near-constant errors with very little meaningful rugby played.

The All Blacks had the upper hand, largely through dominating Australia's lineout, but there was no attacking spark to celebrate as both teams struggled with the greasy ball to string any phases together.

Three Mo'unga penalties had the All Blacks in control but the test belatedly sprung to life with the Wallabies claiming the opening try.

Given their shambolic lineout to that point few would have predicted this would provide the breakthrough platform – yet it did. A tactical overthrow landed perfectly in Paisami's hands, he brushed passed soft tackles from Mo'unga and Codie Taylor to send Andrew Kellaway in.

Lolesio pushed his second, regulation shot wide but the fuse had finally been lit.

The All Blacks, now on the backfoot, suddenly had more intent about their work. Up by one point just before the break, Sam Whitelock turned down another gift three points to kick for the corner. The calculated gamble paid off, with Reece of all people sniping over from close range to hand the All Blacks a welcome 16-8 halftime buffer.

The All Blacks led by 25 points during the second half and should have put the result well beyond doubt. That they let the Wallabies back will be a sore point, one that should provide enough edge to return to this venue with much more accuracy next week.

All Blacks 33 (Richie Mo'unga, Sevu Reece, David Havili, Damian McKenzie tries; Mo'unga 2 cons, 3 pens)

Wallabies 25 (Tom Banks 2, Andrew Kellaway, Jordan Uelese tries; Noah Lolesio con, pen)

HT: 16-8