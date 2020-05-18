Ben Smith not returning to Highlanders

Ben Smith is looking to get alongside his old club side, Green Island. Photo: ODT files

All Black Ben Smith will not be playing for the Highlanders this year - and that has come from the man himself.

Smith posted on social media this afternoon he is keen to support the Highlanders this year, but will not be playing for the side.

He said the new Super Rugby Aotearoa competition looks like a good one but he will not be part of it.

Smith is looking to get alongside his old club side, Green Island.

He started playing for the club when he was at primary school. He is sitting on 49 premier games for Green Island and wants to reach the half-century.

Smith, who turns 34 next month, is expected to head to Japanese top league later this year.