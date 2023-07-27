The big showdown: Marist Albion v HSOB

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Getting an early lead will be a key part of Marist Albion’s game plan against a High School Old Boys’ side on a seven-game winning streak.
Marist Albion head coach Ian Robinson said his team is “pretty set” for Sunday.
For Marist, making the final has been a feat in itself. They had a long list of players out with injuries just weeks ago.
“At one stage I think we had more players out than in,” Robinson said.
“We were playing a winger at 6 for a bit, it’s been a bit of a challenge.”
The two teams last met in round 3 in April, when Marist won 46-28.
But HSOB have no doubt been the in form team in the latter stages of the competition, winning their last seven games on the trot.
Head coach Joff Mooar says the team has clicked together better as the season has gone on, but the wins have also come from executing their plays better.
“The biggest thing is that we’ve learnt from our mistakes,” he said.
“When we last played Marist we just didn’t execute but we learnt a lot.”
Despite the weather impacting recent games, Mooar has been pleased with how his team have played in the conditions, and will look to continue a similar style of play on the drier track.
“In the rain, we’ve done really well holding on to the ball. This week we just need to keep possession, it’s just another game for us,” he said.
Robinson said winning the final has always been the goal. The team finished second behind University following the end of the round robin stage.
“We don’t shy away from the fact that on the first day of our preseason we talked about winning the final,” he said.
Robinson said their “X-factor backline” will be their strength.
Fullback Rico Syme is expected to make his first start of the season after returning from injury if he gets a dispensation from Canterbury Rugby.
Robinson knows HSOB will want to utilise their strong forward pack.
“They’re a bloody good team. Old Boys and titles go hand in hand. But we have enough experience in the tank to know what we need to do.”
The road to the final
• Marist Albion
R1: W 35-13 v Sydenham
R2: W 49-14 v Burnside
R3: W 46-28 v HSOB
R4: W 40-20 v Sumner
R5: L 37-24 v University
R6: W 57-7 v Belfast
R7: W 38-33 v Shirley
R8: L 31-24 v Lincoln University
R9: L 31-15 v New Brighton
R10: W 52-0 v Christchurch
R11: W 27-14 v Linwood
Qualifying final: W 26-24 v Lincoln University
Preliminary final: 11-10 v Linwood
• High School Old Boys
R1: L 22-17 v Burnside
R2: W 46-14 v Linwood
R3: L 46-28 v Marist Albion
R4: W 33-29 v Shirley
R5: L 19-16 v Sumner
R6: L 37-35 v University
R7: W 39-27 v Sydenham
R8: W 29-22 v New Brighton
R9: W 24-6 v Belfast
R10: W 29-23 v Lincoln University
R11: W 34-6 v Christchurch
Qualifying final: W 21-12 v University
Preliminary final: W 13-10 v New Brighton
- Jamie Cunningham’s Prediction: HSOB 25-22