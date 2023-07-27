The big showdown: Marist Albion v HSOB

HSOB fullback Jarred Percival tackles Marist wing Nicholas Price in their last match in April, which Marist won 46-28. Photo: Kate Spark/Marist Albion RFC

The last time Marist Albion didn’t feature in the Metro premier rugby grand final was 2019, when High School Old Boys were last victorious. The two sides clash at Rugby Park on Sunday to decide who will take the title this season.reports.

Getting an early lead will be a key part of Marist Albion’s game plan against a High School Old Boys’ side on a seven-game winning streak.

Marist Albion head coach Ian Robinson said his team is “pretty set” for Sunday.

For Marist, making the final has been a feat in itself. They had a long list of players out with injuries just weeks ago.

“At one stage I think we had more players out than in,” Robinson said.

“We were playing a winger at 6 for a bit, it’s been a bit of a challenge.”

The two teams last met in round 3 in April, when Marist won 46-28.

But HSOB have no doubt been the in form team in the latter stages of the competition, winning their last seven games on the trot.

Head coach Joff Mooar says the team has clicked together better as the season has gone on, but the wins have also come from executing their plays better.

“The biggest thing is that we’ve learnt from our mistakes,” he said.

“When we last played Marist we just didn’t execute but we learnt a lot.”

Despite the weather impacting recent games, Mooar has been pleased with how his team have played in the conditions, and will look to continue a similar style of play on the drier track.

“In the rain, we’ve done really well holding on to the ball. This week we just need to keep possession, it’s just another game for us,” he said.

Marist Albion first-five Shun Miyake surrounded by his teammates after kicking the winning penalty in their 11-10 win over Linwood. Photo: Kate Spark/Marist Albion RFC

There will be a number of familiar faces for Marist on Sunday, with “the spine” of the team having played in the last four finals.

Robinson said winning the final has always been the goal. The team finished second behind University following the end of the round robin stage.

“We don’t shy away from the fact that on the first day of our preseason we talked about winning the final,” he said.

Robinson said their “X-factor backline” will be their strength.

Fullback Rico Syme is expected to make his first start of the season after returning from injury if he gets a dispensation from Canterbury Rugby.

Robinson knows HSOB will want to utilise their strong forward pack.

“They’re a bloody good team. Old Boys and titles go hand in hand. But we have enough experience in the tank to know what we need to do.”

The road to the final

• Marist Albion

R1: W 35-13 v Sydenham

R2: W 49-14 v Burnside

R3: W 46-28 v HSOB

R4: W 40-20 v Sumner

R5: L 37-24 v University

R6: W 57-7 v Belfast

R7: W 38-33 v Shirley

R8: L 31-24 v Lincoln University

R9: L 31-15 v New Brighton

R10: W 52-0 v Christchurch

R11: W 27-14 v Linwood

Qualifying final: W 26-24 v Lincoln University

Preliminary final: 11-10 v Linwood

• High School Old Boys

R1: L 22-17 v Burnside

R2: W 46-14 v Linwood

R3: L 46-28 v Marist Albion

R4: W 33-29 v Shirley

R5: L 19-16 v Sumner

R6: L 37-35 v University

R7: W 39-27 v Sydenham

R8: W 29-22 v New Brighton

R9: W 24-6 v Belfast

R10: W 29-23 v Lincoln University

R11: W 34-6 v Christchurch

Qualifying final: W 21-12 v University

Preliminary final: W 13-10 v New Brighton