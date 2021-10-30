Black Ferns name four debutants in starting XV for historic test

Captain Les Elder of the Black Ferns. Photo: Getty Images

The Black Ferns have named a starting XV featuring four debutants for their historic test against England on Monday.

Kelsie Wills, Alana Bremner, Dhys Faleafaga and Renee Holmes will all make their first appearance in the black jersey, while five more debutants feature on the reserve bench.

Teenagers Liana Mikaele-Tu'u and Patricia Maliepo, Waikato pair Grace Houpapa-Barrett and Ariana Bayler and Northland captain Krystal Murray also have a chance to feature in what will be the Black Ferns' 100th test match.

The Black Ferns accompanied the announcement with a video on their social media pages which captured the moment each of the debutants were named to the squad.

As each new name was read out, the room burst into cheers and applause and tears were flowing after the formalities came to a close.

Black Ferns head coach Glenn Moore says the side was already excited to take on its chief rival in world rugby and its historic nature only adds to their energy.

"There is already a bit of spark in the group given it's our first test in almost two and a half years, add to that the 100th milestone and it makes for a very special occasion," Moore said in a statement.

"There is a great rivalry between these two teams so I'm sure we can expect another great test this weekend."

Alongside with the youthful nature of the 22 is a wealth of experience, most notably seen in its leadership group.

Captain Les Elder returns for her first match in the black jersey after the birth of her first child last year and will be supported by vice captains and veterans Kendra Cocksedge and Eloise Blackwell. Cocksedge will be playing her 46th consecutive test.

Meanwhile, a front row with more than 70 combined caps in Pip Love, Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate and Aleisha Pearl Nelson will set a strong platform at set piece.

Former volleyball international Wills gets her first test cap having debuted for the Black Ferns in their domestic series last year, she links with Blackwell in the second row.

Black Ferns Sevens player Faleafaga earns her first cap at number eight alongside fellow debutant Bremner at blindside flanker, while Elder rounds out the loose forward trio.

The match, kicking off at 3am on Monday morning NZ time, will be the first of two back-to-back tests against England, the first time this has happened since 2013.

Black Ferns: Renee Holmes, Renee Wickliffe, Stacey Fluhler, Chelsea Alley, Ayesha Leti-I'iga, Ruahei Demant, Kendra Cocksedge; Dhys Faleafaga, Les Elder, Alana Bremner, Kelsie Wills, Eloise Blackwell, Aleisha Pearl Nelson, Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate, Pip Love. Reserves: Grace Houpapa-Barrett, Krystal Murray, Aldora Itunu, Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Kennedy Simon, Ariana Bayler, Patricia Maliepo, Grace Brooker.