Bremner brimming with confidence

TALENT: Chelsea Bremner is happy to do the hard yards in preparation for a Black Ferns debut. Photo: Supplied.

Chelsea Bremner’s potential big year will have to wait a little longer.

The Lincoln University lock is a contracted Black Fern for the first time in 2020 after an impressive campaign with Canterbury which saw her named the best player in the Farah Palmer Cup.

She looked set to make her first appearance in a black jersey later this year until the coronavirus outbreak occurred.

“I’m trying to think on the positive side of things,” she said.

“I’m excited to get my first run in the black jersey. I’m trying to think of the big picture and realise there will be a time when my chance will come.”

The 24-year-old who teaches an intermediate class at Hornby High School believes it is all part of the process.

Having grown up on a farm near Little River, Bremner only started playing rugby in 2016 after playing netball during her formative years.

“That first year I played premier netball on a Tuesday night and so I was able to play rugby on a Saturday and I really enjoyed the social side of rugby,” she said.

“Plus in netball I was a goal shoot and was limited in my space on the court where in rugby you can be physical and my fitness is a strength.”

She credited sister Alana, who has played lock for Canterbury, with getting her up to speed quickly.

“We’re best friends and we literally do everything together and we aren’t competitive with each other at all and whatever happens we’re both really happy for each other.

“This year she’s made the switch to flanker.’’

She said keeping routine has been the most important thing for her during the lockdown.

“I’ve been going to bed at a normal time and waking up early,” she said.

“After breakfast I go straight and do a running block or a gym block.

“It has felt like an extra long pre-season.’’

Bremner said on top of earning a national debut she wants to push her claims for a World Cup spot next year.

“That would be the ultimate dream.”

She said she had worked on physicality and work rate over the past 12 months in an effort to get a national call-up.

“My biggest work-ons were just being dominant and aggressive at ruck time and in the line out, having good aerial skills and proving my point there.”

Black Ferns assistant coach, Wesley Clarke said Bremner’s drive and willingness to learn had really helped her progression.

“Chelsea is coachable, she asks for help and she works bloody hard,” he said.

“She’s a hard working country girl with a great attitude.”