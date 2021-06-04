Christchurch BHS v Christ's College: Another tight battle between rival first XVs

Another fiercely contested school rugby battle in Christchurch boiled down to a single point on Thursday.

Christ’s College's first XV took the honours this time around, beating their traditional foes Christchurch Boys’ High School's 35-34 at CBHS.

Last year’s game was also settled by just one point, with Christ’s College again claiming the 28-27 victory.

The first game between the two sides was held in 1892, with Christ's College winning 34-0.

The win leaves Christ's College third on the first XV championship table, behind St Thomas of Canterbury and Timaru Boys' High School, while last year's runners up CBHS are in sixth spot after five games.