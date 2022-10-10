Jordie Barrett on carving his own path, scones and why you won't see him in the 10 jersey

Jordie Barrett. Photo: Getty Images

Jordie Barrett knows he's New Zealand's second-favourite Barrett brother but he wants you to know, he doesn't care.

Speaking to the Herald via Zoom, the All Blacks star admits his brother, Beauden, has reached "some serious heights throughout his career" that will be tough to beat but he isn't too bothered as he coyly says, "everyone's got a bias, everyone's got their favourite".

But if the 25-year-old's recent sporting success is anything to go by, he could well steal his brother's crown one day.

After playing a key role for Lincoln University in the Canterbury Metro competition, Barrett toured the northern hemisphere as an apprentice All Black in 2016 and played a season of Mitre 10 Cup rugby for Canterbury.

Now having signed with the Hurricanes and NZ Rugby until 2025 and impressing the nation in the number 12 All Blacks jersey against Australia on September 25, Barrett is continuing to carve out his own path: "Long may it last," he laughs.

While rugby is a huge part of the fullback's life, the topic of his chat to the Herald was something much, much different - beans. Baked beans to be precise.

Barrett teamed up with Australian company SPC to promote what it claims will soon be New Zealand's "second favourite canned food brand", by using New Zealand's "second favourite Barrett brother".

"They're a great brand, I love what they're about and we can draw some similarities to each other," he laughs. Barrett added it was a "pretty easy" decision to partner with SPC not only for the second favourite factor but because he lived on beans, spaghetti and canned fruit as a kid alongside his seven other siblings.

Barrett brothers Jordie, Beauden and Scott. Photo: Getty Images

Admittedly, his tinned favourites might even factor in more now, especially before a big match, "three or four hours out from kickoff every single week, I have mash potato and either beans or spaghetti, with eggs on toast".

Barrett added that most of his teammates do the same but "there's a few boys that don't mind a treat". Despite being a bit hesitant about throwing his sweet-toothed pals under the nutrition bus, the All-Black admitted there was one very regal tradition some follow.

"At our pre-match meal where we have baked beans and spaghetti on toast, there's always date scones. I don't know how it fits into the nutrition regimen but there's like hot date scones straight out of the oven with butter, jam and plenty of cream," he laughs. "That's a bit of weakness for the boys."

As for after the game, Barrett immediately perks up. "That's the time of the week when we can let our hair down," he says revealing all the foods available. He lists off the usual suspects, including burgers, and chips before noting salmon and sashimi are a big hit with the ABs.

Jordie Barrett's pre-match meal is always baked beans or spaghetti on toast. Photo: Supplied

But before the boys can get to their post-match meal, there are their appointments to worry about and Barrett admits his favourite team to line up against are the Springboks and Australia.

"I love playing against the South Africans," he says with a hint of competitiveness in his voice, revealing his excitement in lining up against their fierce rivals.

And if rivalries and rugby were taken off the cards, Barrett admits his second choice of career would likely take him back to his rural roots.

"I enjoy the farm so I'll be somewhere on land," he shares. However, the early mornings at the cowshed quickly hit home with Barrett, who changes his tune to a golfing or fishing-related move.

Having travelled far and wide, the rugby star has had many opportunities to try his arm at golf courses around the world and confesses one of his favourite golf spots offshore has to be Congressional Country Club in Washington, DC. But it's the social element that keeps him coming back for more.

"There's a wee crew forming and growing within the rugby circle. I feel like everyone's picking it up now."

It doesn't take long for Barrett to quickly circle back to rugby, revealing there is one jersey number that has taken the spot as his second favourite. Unfortunately for Kiwi fans though, Barrett doesn't think they will see him in it again.

"The number 10 Jersey," he says, admitting he's only worn it once while playing Namibia at the Rugby World Cup in 2019.

"I've kept that pretty close to me. That jersey is at home and I don't intend on giving it away because I doubt it will happen again."

-By Lillie Rohan