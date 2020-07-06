Monday, 6 July 2020

Poll shows players unhappy with new All Blacks coaching group

    1. Star News
    2. Sport
    3. Rugby

    All Blacks head coach Ian Foster with assistant coach John Plumtree and selector Grant Fox. Photo...
    All Blacks head coach Ian Foster with assistant coach John Plumtree and selector Grant Fox. Photo: Getty Images
    The majority of Kiwi Super Rugby players aren't happy with the make-up of the new All Blacks coaching group, according to a sensational new poll.

    A 40-question survey conducted by Country Sport Breakfast producer Sam Casey has offered an insight into the real opinions New Zealand's Super Rugby players – and the results of the first question could ruffle some feathers at New Zealand Rugby.

    Casey says he conducted the poll with "over 100 players" that ranged from senior All Blacks to Super Rugby newcomers, asking them 40 questions about the state of NZ rugby.

    The anonymous polling was done during the period of March-June this year, and included at least 15 players from every Kiwi Super Rugby franchise.

    The first question asked was: "Did the NZRU get it right with their All Black coaching group?"

    The results revealed that, of the players polled, the majority weren't happy with who NZ Rugby picked in the current All Blacks coaching setup.

    Almost half (46 per cent) said they believed NZ Rugby didn't get the decision right, while 26 per cent said they were "happy with Ian Foster but not the assistant coaches".

    Only 28 per cent of the players polled agreed with NZ Rugby's decision.

    The bombshell results mirror the opinions of some fans who believed Crusaders coach Scott Robertson, who led his team to three-straight Super Rugby titles, deserved to succeed Steve Hansen as All Blacks head coach instead of Foster.

    The Country Sport Breakfast, which airs weekdays 6am to 9am, will roll out the results of the rest of the poll over throughout the week.

    Some of the other surprising poll results, include:

    Who is the best player in NZ rugby?

    Beauden Barrett: 40 per cent
    Ardie Savea: 20 per cent
    Brodie Retallick: 12 per cent
    Eight others: 28 per cent

    Who is the best player 23 years of age or under in NZ rugby?

    Jordie Barrett: 33 per cent
    Will Jordan: 22 per cent
    Luke Jacobson: 14 per cent
    Sevu Reece: 14 per cent
    Six others: 17 per cent

    Who is the best first five in NZ rugby?

    Beauden Barrett: 58 per cent
    Richie Mo'unga: 32 per cent
    Aaron Cruden: 9 per cent
    One other: 1 per cent

    Who is the best winger in NZ rugby?

    George Bridge: 46 per cent
    Sevu Reece: 21 per cent
    Rieko Ioane: 13 per cent
    Ben Lam: 11 per cent
    Four others: 9 per cent

    Who is the best midfielder in NZ rugby?

    Anton Lienert-Brown: 66 per cent
    Jack Goodhue: 21 per cent
    Ngani Laumape: 11 per cent
    Two others: 3 per cent

    Who is the best fullback in NZ rugby?

    Damian McKenzie: 47 per cent
    Jordie Barrett: 25 per cent
    David Havili: 18 per cent
    Beauden Barrett: 10 per cent

    Two minutes to go, down 4, need to score a try. Whose hands to you want the ball in?

    Damian McKenzie: 30 per cent
    Beauden Barrett: 24 per cent
    Richie Mo'unga: 10 per cent
    17 others: 46 per cent

    Who will be the next breakout star and make the All Blacks?

    Cullen Grace: 17 per cent
    Hoskins Sotutu: 14 per cent
    Mark Telea: 12 per cent
    27 others: 53 per cent

    Who is the best professional coach you've had?

    Tony Brown: 17 per cent
    Scott Robertson: 16 per cent
    Dave Rennie: 9 per cent
    Warren Gatland: 9 per cent
    Jason Holland: 9 per cent
    16 others: 40 per cent

     

    NZ Herald

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter