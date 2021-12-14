Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Watch: Crusaders sign one of world rugby's top loosies

    Argentina loosie Pablo Matera joined the Crusaders today ahead of their 2022 Super Rugby season.

    Said Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson: "Pablo is one of the premier loose forwards in World Rugby.

    "He’s a skilful and tenacious player with genuine leadership qualities, who has impressed us with his physicality and work ethic.

    "We’re really excited about him joining us next season, and sharing his experience with our young loose forward group who are learning their craft."

     

     

     

