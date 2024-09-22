We need to be better, says ABs coach after Bledisloe win

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson watches on in Sydney. Photo: Getty Images

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson admitted his delight at winning the Bledisloe Cup for the first time in his career was tempered by a realisation his team remain a work in progress after their narrow win over Australia in Sydney on Saturday.

Robertson, who is leading New Zealand into the annual series against the Australians for the first time as head coach, never featured in an All Blacks team that lifted the trophy during his playing career but oversaw a 31-28 win at Stadium Australia yesterday.

"We found a way, I'm really pleased," Robertson said after his team held on to retain the transtasman trophy despite playing the later stages of the game with 13 men.

"The last three test matches have come down to a pass, a ref call, decision making. That's test footie. We're learning quick, we're getting group experience to win these tight games.

"It all tastes sweet."

The win was the All Blacks' first in three matches in the current Rugby Championship campaign after back-to-back defeats to South Africa, and those results mean Robertson's side have no chance of retaining the southern hemisphere title.

Instead his team will go into next week's final round of the tournament against the Wallabies in Wellington hoping to overhaul Argentina to move into second place behind the world champion Springboks.

There are doubts over the availability of centre Jordie Barrett, who will have a scan on an injured knee before a decision is taken on his inclusion in the squad for Saturday's match.

Outside back Beauden Barrett, meanwhile, is expected to return after illness led to his late withdrawal from the team for the Sydney clash.

"I'm an optimist, but I'm a realist too," said Robertson. "We need to be better. I think we're clear on that.

"We get to perform again, in front of our people in Wellington, in our capital, and it's sold out Bledisloe 2.

"The cup will be sidelined, but we need to perform, that's probably the key thing. We'll get excited again about playing some good footy and finishing some good tries."