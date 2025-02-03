Tennis club's approach a big hit

Saturdays are all go at the club, with junior coaching sessions. Photo: Supplied

Christchurch mum Christina Wratt had never considered tennis as a sport for her son Ashton because the cost was prohibitive - but a scholarship changed all that.

Ashton Wratt all smiles at Shirley Tennis Club, where he has started playing inter-club tennis after a two-year scholarship. Photo: Supplied

“We wouldn’t have considered tennis without the scholarship - it screams expensive sport,” she said.

Now 9-year-old Ashton is immersed in the game at Shirley Tennis Club and has started playing inter-club in the U10 age grade.

“He loves it, he is competitive like most boys but it’s the movements and running around,” Wratt said.

Ashton got the opportunity when he was six, thanks to a scholarship scheme run by the club, in conjunction with Banks Avenue and Shirley Intermediate schools.

“I saw the opportunity in the school newsletter and put Ashton’s name in the draw,” Wratt said.

Ashton was one of two recipients from Banks Avenue School, as part of the first batch. The scholarship is now in its third year, with three spots available annually.

The scholarship offers successful recipients two years of free membership and coaching, a free tennis racquet, and a pair of shoes if required, to support the participation of children and young people whose families would be unable to afford for their children to play tennis.

Each scholarship is worth about $400 in total.

Club junior administrator Wayne Turner said the scheme has been part of the resurgence in registration numbers in recent seasons.

He said post-quakes, the displacement of families meant numbers had gone down.

“We have 230 junior members this season, which is great. Pre-quakes, we had 280 juniors so we’re starting to get our numbers back up.”

Turner said the goal of the scheme was to create an aspirational pathway.

“We want to start them in this scholarship scheme and have them move on into interclub, we don’t want to lose them, (we want to) have them in the sport for life.”

Photo: Supplied

Club president Sean Wheeler said the programme made sense.

“The scholarship has had amazingly good retention and it is not costing us anything.

“There is no reason not to do it and I hope it’s taken up by more clubs across the country.”

Shirley’s approach was recognised at the 2024 Tennis in NZ awards and honours where the scheme won the community impact award.

For Wratt, the scholarship has had other benefits for Ashton besides the sporting aspect.

“He has made a bunch of friends through the club and it has helped with his confidence – we wouldn’t move clubs.”