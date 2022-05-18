First look at futuristic electric seaglider

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Kiwi firm Ocean Flyer has released the first footage of one of its prototype seagliders in action.
Ocean Flyer recently signed a $700 million deal for 25 electric sea-gliders, which are essentially flying ferries.
The gliders are being built by United States company Regent.
Ocean Flyer is looking to make passenger transport available in 2025, with multiple routes including Christchurch to Wellington.
