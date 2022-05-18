First look at futuristic electric seaglider

A futuristic, zero-emission seaglider that will fly from Christchurch to Wellington in an hour from $60 has been revealed.

Kiwi firm Ocean Flyer has released the first footage of one of its prototype seagliders in action.

Ocean Flyer recently signed a $700 million deal for 25 electric sea-gliders, which are essentially flying ferries.

The gliders are being built by United States company Regent.

Ocean Flyer is looking to make passenger transport available in 2025, with multiple routes including Christchurch to Wellington.

-Additional reporting RNZ