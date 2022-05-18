Wednesday, 18 May 2022

First look at futuristic electric seaglider

    1. Canterbury
    2. Business

    A futuristic, zero-emission seaglider that will fly from Christchurch to Wellington in an hour from $60 has been revealed.

    Kiwi firm Ocean Flyer has released the first footage of one of its prototype seagliders in action.

    Ocean Flyer recently signed a $700 million deal for 25 electric sea-gliders, which are essentially flying ferries.

    The gliders are being built by United States company Regent.

    Ocean Flyer is looking to make passenger transport available in 2025, with multiple routes including Christchurch to Wellington.

    -Additional reporting RNZ

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter