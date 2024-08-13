14-year-olds pursued in stolen vehicle

Four youths in a stolen vehicle led police on a chase through Christchurch on Monday night.

Christchurch Metro Commander, Superintendent Lane Todd, said police spotted the stolen Toyota being driven erratically on Golf Links Rd in Shirley Christchurch about 6.30pm.

"The driver of the vehicle was signalled to stop but immediately fled," Todd said.

"Police followed the vehicle at safe distance but abandoned the pursuit due to the manner of driving and speed.

"While conducting area inquiries in the Dallington Area, the stolen vehicle was located abandoned on Gayhurst Road."

Todd said the four youth offenders, all 14, were then found nearby.

They were apprehended and referred to Youth Aid.

Todd said the incident was still under investigation.

"This is also a chance to remind members of the public to secure their vehicles.

"If possible, people should park their vehicles off the road or in a garage and with an immobiliser or steering wheel locking device."

Burglar arrested

A man in his 50s was arrested on Monday night after allegedly breaking into a Hei Hei property.

Todd said a witness reported seeing a burglar enter the unoccupied property on Buchanans Rd about 11pm.

"The offender, dressed in dark colours, was observed as they took items from the home," he said.

"Police arrived at the scene shortly after being called and arrested a local man aged in his 50s.

"The man was bailed to appear in court this week.

"Thanks to the burglary being reported while it was in progress, police were able to arrest the offender at the scene quickly.

"While the arrest is positive, attending police understand that this type of offending creates a sense of violation of privacy for our victims."

If you see any suspicious activity, phone 111 immediately or 105 if it’s after the fact.