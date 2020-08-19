$3.5 million church construction starts

The construction of the new Most Holy Trinity Church Church on Stanmore Rd, Avonside is under way. Image Supplied

The construction of a $3.5 million church in Avonside has begun.

The Most Holy Trinity Church on Stanmore Rd was destroyed in the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

It operated out of a much smaller, makeshift building for nine years but now a new church will be built on its original site after five years of planning.

Its rebuild is under way and Reverend Jill Keir anticipates it will take about a year to complete.

She said the new church will include two large spaces able to host about 100 people each for services and other gatherings, a small chapel, offices, and a new kitchen.

Canterbury Anglican Bishop Peter Carrell​ gets work started at the Most Holy Trinity Church site August 10. Photo: Supplied

Funding for it has come from insurance payouts.

Keir said the new church will be a useful space for east Christchurch and have a positive impact on the community.

“In my opinion, it will give us the opportunity to provide a much wider range of community activities. We hope it will become a community centre within the local area.”

She said the building which the church has been operating out of for the last nine years will remain on-site and continue to be used as an additional space for activities.

The original Most Holy Trinity Church was the first Anglican Church in Canterbury to be consecrated. That took place on February 24, 1857, it was established in 1855.

On August 10, the first soil was broken before the construction of the new church began. About 60 people attended including Canterbury Anglican Bishop Peter Carrell​ and Christchurch East MP Poto Williams.

Keir said the plan is to consecrate the new church on February 24, 2022, the same day this took place at the old church 165 years earlier.