Air NZ announces level 3 schedule: Chch Airport set to benefit

    Air NZ will operate a limited domestic schedule to enable essential travel only and to keep air freight moving. Photo / NZ Herald File
    Christchurch Airport is set to benefit as one of the few locations that Air New Zealand flights will travel to in alert level 3.

    The airline has announced its limited domestic schedule to enable essential travel only and to keep air freight moving when the level 3 restrictions come into force at 11.59pm on Monday.

    The locations include Christchurch, Nelson, Napier, Wellington, Tauranga and Auckland.

    ALERT LEVEL 3 FLIGHT SCHEDULE:

    • Auckland-Christchurch

    2x return services Mon-Sat
    1x return service Sun

    • Auckland-Wellington

    1x return service Mon-Sun

    • Auckland-Tauranga

    3x return services Tues/Thurs/Fri

    Auckland-Napier

    3x return services Tues/Thurs/Fri

    Wellington-Christchurch

    2x return services Mon-Fri
    1x return service Sat/Sun

    • Wellington-Nelson

    1x return service Mon-Wed
    2x return services Thurs/Fri

    • Christchurch-Dunedin

    1x return service Mon-Sun

    Physical distancing precautions would be in place for every flight that arrived and departed, he said.

    Air New Zealand general manager networks Scott Carr said travel remained very restricted under level 3.

    "We'll also be adding additional capacity between Christchurch and Dunedin with flights in and out of Dunedin across the week," he said.

    "We have made some slight adjustments to our domestic schedule in the coming weeks and that includes adding several services a week between Auckland and Napier and Auckland and Tauranga."

