Air NZ announces level 3 schedule: Chch Airport set to benefit

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The airline has announced its limited domestic schedule to enable essential travel only and to keep air freight moving when the level 3 restrictions come into force at 11.59pm on Monday.
The locations include Christchurch, Nelson, Napier, Wellington, Tauranga and Auckland.
ALERT LEVEL 3 FLIGHT SCHEDULE:
- Auckland-Christchurch
2x return services Mon-Sat
1x return service Sun
- Auckland-Wellington
1x return service Mon-Sun
- Auckland-Tauranga
3x return services Tues/Thurs/Fri
Auckland-Napier
3x return services Tues/Thurs/Fri
Wellington-Christchurch
2x return services Mon-Fri
1x return service Sat/Sun
- Wellington-Nelson
1x return service Mon-Wed
2x return services Thurs/Fri
- Christchurch-Dunedin
1x return service Mon-Sun
Physical distancing precautions would be in place for every flight that arrived and departed, he said.
Air New Zealand general manager networks Scott Carr said travel remained very restricted under level 3.
"We'll also be adding additional capacity between Christchurch and Dunedin with flights in and out of Dunedin across the week," he said.
"We have made some slight adjustments to our domestic schedule in the coming weeks and that includes adding several services a week between Auckland and Napier and Auckland and Tauranga."